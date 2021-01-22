‘Servant’ season 2 episode 2 follows Sean and Dorothy as they try to find the details behind Leanne’s and Jericho’s disappearance. Private investigator Roscoe divulges the details of the inner working of the cult that is responsible for the tough situations harassing the Turner family. Julian, despite his cynical view towards the matter, finds himself embroiled in the search for Jericho. Despite knowing the fact that the baby is not Dorothy’s, he develops a liking for him. Dorothy uses his position as a journalist to call out Leanne and tries her best to keep her sanity intact amidst the terrible loss. Episode 3 is eagerly awaited, and we decided to gather all the details we could find.

Servant Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date

‘Servant’ season 2 episode 3 is slated to release on January 29, 2021, at 3 am EST on Apple TV+. New episodes will be releasing on a weekly basis, every Friday.

Where to Watch Servant Season 2 Episode 3 Online?

Since the show releases on Apple TV+, the best way to watch the episode will be to stream it on the Apple TV+ website or the app. The paid subscription costs $4.99 a month. You can also go for the free seven days trial offered by Apple TV+. If you have purchased a new Apple device, you are eligible for a free subscription to Apple TV+ for a year. Unfortunately, the show will not be streaming on any other platform yet.

Servant Season 2 Episode 3 Spoilers

The third episode of season 2 is titled ‘Pizza.’ As it becomes clear that the cult has a significant part in Jericho’s mysterious disappearance, we can expect Sean, Dorothy, and Julian to dig deeper into its existence. Information obtained from Roscoe makes it clear that Leanne is with the commune and is keeping track of Dorothy’s and Sean’s lives. We might see Julian play an important role in discovering the truth. Perhaps the Turners are planning an elaborate ruse to infiltrate the cult using their individual expertise.

Julian’s questionable connections will come in handy as Sean follows up on the investigation, and at the same time, try to maintain a low profile. Sean’s assistant, Toby, may also come into the picture as the Turners try to effectively use the resources at their disposal. Given that Toby takes a liking to Leanne, the third episode might have something that will follow through on their relationship. There is a high probability that the commune’s workings will become clearer in the third episode.

Servant Season 2 Episode 2 Recap

Dorothy and Sean continue in their frantic search for Jericho. Finding it difficult to cope with the situations, Dorothy finds refuge in the home videos of Jericho. She also goes through videos of the cult’s workings, which depicts a self-flagellation by a man at the behest of May Markham. They receive a package containing a little space suit that is supposed to be Julian’s gift to Jericho for his baptism. It is revealed that Julian is fascinated by outer space, a desire that gets passed on to Jericho as a gift.

Despite his straightforward approach, Julian slowly gets attached to the baby. Private Investigator Roscoe seems to have lost count of the days, especially when Julian tells him that he was missing from his car since the day of Jericho’s baptism. Sean calls in Natalie to extract Roscoe’s memory through hypnosis. When hypnotized, Roscoe reveals some incoherent yet chilling details about the time he was under the influence of the cult. It is also revealed through Roscoe’s phone recordings that Leanne was with the cult on the night of her disappearance.

On the other hand, Dorothy goes to the news studio and asks Leanne to come back, stating it live on television. After this, Sean receives a call from an unknown number, which turns out to be Leanne. She tells Sean, “Why haven’t you told her what she did?” The call also seems to entail some unexplained happenings as Dorothy’s shower comes to a screeching halt, and we see water cracking up from the floor. The third episode will follow from this part and take us further into the methods that Dorothy, Sean, and Julian apply to find Jericho.

