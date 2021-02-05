‘Servant’ season 2 takes us within Dorothy’s desperation as she abducts Leanne to find about Jericho. Leanne has to bear the brunt of Dorothy’s aggression but doesn’t reveal the truth. Dorothy tries her best to negotiate but caves in to her volatile temperament. Sean is visibly concerned with this change and tries to talk to Leanne despite being warned by Dorothy. He persuades Leanne to empathize with Dorothy and bring Jericho back to them. Leanne’s knowledge of Dorothy’s past prohibits her from doing so, and she is adamant about not providing them the details. Surprisingly, Sean regains his sense of taste, which gives a curious turn to the narrative. Episode 5 has a lot in store, and we decided to sieve through further details. Read on to find out!

Servant Season 2 Episode 5 Release Date

‘Servant’ season 2 episode 5 is slated to release on February 12, 2021, at 3 am EST on Apple TV+. New episodes are scheduled to release every Friday.

Where to Watch Servant Season 2 Episode 5 Online?

You can stream ‘Servant’ season 2 episode 5 on the Apple TV+ website or the app, which requires a paid subscription of $4.99 a month. You can also avail yourself of the free seven days trial offered by Apple TV+. The show will not be available on any other platform.

Servant Season 2 Episode 5 Spoilers

We see the terrifying extent of Dorothy’s aggressive behavior as she assaults Leanne to force the truth from her. Dorothy gets increasingly volatile as her demeanor towards Leanne changes drastically the next day. Episode 5, titled ‘Cake,’ will tell us how Dorothy’s eccentricities affect her relationship with Sean. She might get to know that Sean has been conversing with Leanne, which can elicit a strong reaction from her. Moreover, Tobe is not in the picture even though he is the one who brings Leanne to Dorothy’s house. A fair guess would be that Dorothy will use Tobe as bait to find the truth from Leanne. She might also give Leanne some leeway to make her comfortable after the brutal assault. Julian is yet to interact with Leanne, and episode 5 will probably depict his perspective on the whole situation. The cult is conspicuously absent, and we might see them come back in one way or the other.

Servant Season 2 Episode 4 Recap

Leanne is brought to the Turners and held captive in their house. Dorothy persuades Leanne to tell the truth but to no success. At 2 o’clock after midnight, she barges into Leanne’s room and assaults her. The next morning, she tries to deal with Leanne in a composed manner but can’t hide her desperation. An air of confidence is visible around Dorothy as she gleefully eats a burger outside a food joint while reporting about a fight. While Dorothy is away at work, Sean manages to unlock Leanne’s room and talks to her. He takes an apologetic approach and wants Leanne to forgive Dorothy and not prolong her punishment. Leanne refuses and tells him that Jericho is dead, referring to Sean’s first-born. Subsequently, Sean regains his sense of taste after we see Leanne praying fervently holding her Bible.

Dorothy repeats the same aggression at 2:00 am, but Leanne identifies the pattern and is prepared to counter her. Leanne tries to escape after hitting Dorothy in the head with a clock. Dorothy catches up to her and, driven by rage, buries Leanne in the freshly repaired sinkhole of their basement, providing just an inlet of air to breathe. Sean gets up at the moment as he can feel the pain in his injured hand. He is flustered at Dorothy’s deed and rushes in to pull out Leanne. In the end, we see Dorothy wide awake and, in a subtle shift of the narrative flow, she stares at an empty crib as the clock strikes 2:00.

