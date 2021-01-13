‘Sex Education’ is a British comedy-drama that first premiered on January 11, 2019, on Netflix. The series received universal acclaim and was watched by more than 40 million viewers worldwide upon its debut. Created by Laurie Nunn, the series follows Otis, a socially awkward teenager whose mother is a sex and relationship therapist. As the show progresses, Otis goes from being a shy and insecure boy at the social periphery to becoming a pivotal person in school with an underground sex therapy practice.

Critics have praised ‘Sex Education’ for its humor and sensitivity with which it handles delicate themes, but more importantly, for its focus on sex through the lens of health and education rather than an “issue.” Moreover, the coming-of-age drama has also received a British LGBT Award for its “outstanding commitment” to the LGBTQIA+ community. If you are looking for an update on ‘Sex Education’ season 3, you are at the right place!

Sex Education Season 3 Release Date

‘Sex Education’ season 2 aired in its entirety on January 17, 2020, on Netflix. The second season comprises eight episodes with a runtime of 47-59 minutes each.

As far as season 3 is concerned, here is what we know. The show was renewed for its third outing on February 10, 2020. However, an exact date of release has not been announced as season 3 was forced to postpone filming by months than the scheduled date due to COVID-19. On September 9, 2020, a Twitter post revealed that the production on the third season officially commenced. Therefore, we can expect ‘Sex Education’ season 3 to release sometime in Fall 2021.

🍆 NEWS 🍆: Sex Education S3 is officially in production pic.twitter.com/dj1pqdHqau — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) September 9, 2020

Laurie Nunn and Asa Butterfield have hinted at the possibility of season 3 marking the end of the series. However, there is no confirmation yet. Nunn believes that teen shows should “stop before university.” Butterfield echoes the thought as he said that the show has a “relatively simple story” and maybe it is “going to end in season three.”

Sex Education Season 3 Cast: Who is in it?

All the key cast members of the show are set to return for the third season. This includes Asa Butterfield (Otis), Ncuti Gatwa (Eric), Gillian Anderson (Jean), Emma Mackey (Maeve), Aimee Lou Wood (Aimee), Connor Swindells (Adam), Kedar Williams-Stirling (Jackson), Patricia Allison (Ola), Tanya Reynolds (Lily), and Alistair Petrie (Headmaster Groff).

We may also see Simone Ashley (Olivia), Mimi Keene (Ruby), Chaneil Kular (Anwar), Chris Jenks (Steve), Rakhee Thakrar (Miss Sands), and Jim Howick (Mr. Hendricks) in the upcoming season. Other actors who are essential to the storyline are Mikael Persbrandt (Jakob), Samantha Spiro (Maureen), James Purefoy (Remi), Hannah Waddingham (Sofia), Sharon Duncan-Brewster (Roz), Anne-Marie Duff (Erin), and Edward Bluemel (Sean). Most of these actors will reprise their roles in season 3, for maybe a few exceptions.

In season 2, we are introduced to Sami Outalbali (Rahim), Chinenye Ezeudu (Viv), and George Robinson (Maeve’s new neighbor Isaac), who we may see more of in the next season. However, T’Nia Miller (Maxine Tarrington) will not be returning for season 3. The third season will also bring in some new faces to the show. Jason Isaacs will play Peter Groff, Headmaster Groff’s older brother, and Dua Saleh will essay the role of the non-binary student, Cal. Jemima Kirke has also joined the cast to portray Hope, the new headmistress of Moordale High.

Sex Education Season 3 Plot: What is it be About?

In season 2, Ola and Otis part ways. While Ola moves on with Lily, Otis finally musters up the courage to leave Maeve a voicemail telling her how he feels. But Isaac deletes Otis’ message. Maeve ends up calling social services out of concern for her half-sister when she finds out that her mother is using drugs again. The drama between Rahim, Eric, and Adam ends with Eric choosing Adam over Rahim.

Aimee finds support in an unlikely group of girls from school who realize that they have much more in common than they thought. We also see Jackson opening up about his mental health struggles as he finally starts to live life on his terms. But the biggest shocker on the show is Jean’s pregnancy. Jean discovers that she is pregnant after many things are left unsaid between her and Jakob in their strained relationship.

In season 3, Jean will still be pregnant when we meet her. This means that Jean will have to figure out how to “negotiate” her relationships with Jakob and Otis. Since Isaac deletes Otis’ message before Maeve hears it, Otis may feel that Maeve wants nothing to do with him. But when and if Maeve finds out about the message, will that change anything?

The relationship between Adam, Eric, and Rahim will get more attention in the upcoming season. Even though Adam has come clean about his feelings towards Eric in front of the whole school, it is a big step for him and definitely not an easy one. He has a long way to go before he actually comes to terms with his identity. Moordale High will see some changes with the arrival of Headmistress Hope.

Read More: Best Shows Like Sex Education