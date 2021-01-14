20 Sexiest Movies on Netflix Right Now

There’s a common misconception that movies with sexual content and graphic nudity are not good. If you turn the pages of history, you will find that some of the greatest films have hard-core sexual content in them (e.g. ‘Eyes Wide Shut’; ‘Boogie Nights’, etc.) Now since we have made that clear, let’s have a look at the list of sexiest movies on Netflix that you can watch right now. Some of the movies listed below are among the bests in their sub-genre and stand out for their performance and storylines. And please keep in mind that many of these have been rated R or TV-MA according to the MPAA guidelines and more stress has been laid on the movie’s hotness meter while compiling this list.

20. American Honey (2016)

A Netflix original film, ‘American Honey’ centers around the life of a teenage girl called Star who runs away from her home and joins a group of traveling salesmen. Going from one place to another in the American Midwest, the members of this group usually sell magazine subscriptions. Star gets involved in their hedonistic lifestyle and even falls in love with one of the members of the group, Jake (Shia LaBeouf). The film, besides boasting of some rather raunchy scenes, takes us closer to that part of America that we usually don’t get to see in mainstream movies. Despite being rather long, ‘American Honey’ packs each scene with great care, making the audience fall in love with the characters as the narrative progresses.

19. People You May Know (2016)

Written and directed by J.C. Falcon, ‘People You May Know’ tells the story of a few Los Angeles friends who go through trials and tribulations as they lead their mid-40s lives in Los Angeles. Delia and Rodrigo are a couple who are friends with Delia’s former boyfriend Joe, who has now come out as gay. However, despite being gay, Joe ends up having sex with Delia and impregnating her when Rodrigo had gone away for a few days. This naturally is not taken warmly by Rodrigo and he ends his relationship with Delia. Though the narrative of the film is not that engrossing, ‘People You May Know’ does pack a solid punch with the help of the solid performances by the actors.

18. Lust Stories (2018)

‘Lust Stories’ is an Indian anthology film comprising of four different stories. Each short has been directed by four of the most eminent filmmakers in contemporary Indian cinema- Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee, and Zoya Akhtar. Each story of this film depicts characters in a modern Indian setting who are all craving romantic and sexual fulfillment in various forms. In one short we get to witness a sexual relationship between a teacher and a student, while in another one we see a similar relationship between a man who is about to be married and the hired help who works at his house. In the other two shorts, one deals with an extra-marital relationship one woman has with her husband’s best friend, while the last one is about a newly married Indian girl who is looking for a way to quench her sexual needs. The film is very bold in depicting the sexual lives of new-age India, and the flexibility that Netflix offers has also allowed these filmmakers to tell their stories as honestly as they can.

17. The Exception (2016)

We have seen many World War II movies over the years, and while most of them are more concentrated on the action out there, some have also focused on how human relationships have been affected by the ravages of the war. This 2016 film starring Jai Courtney, Lily James, Janet McTeer, and Christopher Plummer centers around the story of a Nazi soldier called Stefan Brandt who is sent to investigate how the exiled German Monarch Kaiser Wilhelm II is living his life. However, as he keeps getting closer to the Kaiser’s life, Stefan falls in love with one of his maids- the Jewish Mieke. For a Nazi soldier, it means going against the very essence of the philosophy he has been indoctrinated into. Besides being a film with a number of lovemaking scenes, ‘The Exception’ poignantly depicts how love can overcome hatred if there is truth, empathy, and sincerity in the way you feel for others.

16. Lovesong (2016)

Korean-American filmmaker So Yong Kim’s 2016 drama film ‘Lovesong’ is the story of a woman called Sarah and the relationship she has always shared with her best friend, Mindy. Being unhappy in her marriage and unable to bear the long absences of her husband, Sarah goes out on a road trip with Mindy and her young daughter. Within the course of the trip, the two women indulge in lovemaking which Sarah takes to be a rather casual affair as she has always believed Mindy to be a promiscuous individual. Mindy, on the other hand, is quite hurt at the nonchalance with which Sarah has approached the entire thing. Years later, the two friends meet again when Mindy is about to get married. The subtly of emotions and actions in this film is rather sweetly done by the filmmaker. The fact that action and not dialog is the way these characters mostly emote here proves how well-equipped So Yong Kim is with the audio-visual medium.

15. After (2019)

The time when we step out of the comforts of school and enter college, our lives completely take on a new dimension. We get to experience the world on our own terms and learn about it while making mistakes, suffering losses, and enlightening ourselves in the process. This is exactly the condition of Tessa Young, the leading character of the 2019 movie ‘After’. Despite living a normal life while at school, she has a completely different experience at college when she comes across a guy called Hardin Scott. His influence on Tessa’s psyche is so much that she begins to question her life choices and what all she wants from life in the first place. Sex here serves as a symbol of Tessa’s gateway to another world where there liberties and dangers in equal measures. Though the film’s premise is interesting, by the end it fails to live up to the excitement it generates.

14. Amar (2017)

The intimacy and the implied sexiness of ‘Amar’, without any carnal extravagance, immediately makes the film one of the most genuine recreations of a heterosexual love story in recent times. Laura and Carlos are young lovers who have recently been on the cusp of adulthood. Their intensity of love for each other is on the rise with each passing day, but so are their insecurities. Whether they will be able to cope up with the societal pressure and the expectations towards each other or will they succumb in the process of finding true love is what ‘Amar’ is all about. Not only the director Esteban Crespo has managed to portray the emotions and the vehemence in their raw forms, but he also has created a beautiful love story many could be envious of.

13. Dude (2018)

A chick flick at the outset, ‘Dude’ made it to this list because of two reasons – Lucy Hale and the stoner lingo that has been used throughout the movie. Although the movie is disappointing to start with, the group of teenagers partying together, smoking varieties of weed, passing lewd commentary, and having the so-called “fun” can be termed borderline sexy. The simplistic storyline is rather bogged with unnecessary offshoots like dealing with drug addiction, friends who were once together but now separated, choices of sexual partners, and most importantly, high school crises. Without Lucy Hale and a few raunchy sex scenes, there’s no reason why this movie should be on this list. Teenage high school dramas are perceived sexier than they are, I guess.

12. The Laws of Thermodynamics (2018)

No – this isn’t only a science fiction film or a biopic of a child prodigy if you’re thinking along those lines. Manel is your crazy professor-scientist who lives in Barcelona and is obsessed with the three laws of thermodynamics. He believes that most of the people’s lives are governed by these three laws, directly or indirectly, whether they believe it or not. Out of the blue, he one day breaks up with Raquel, his long-term partner, and falls for and forms a relationship with Elena, a sexy young supermodel whose career is on the rise. As they begin their passionate relationship, involving a lot of ravishment, vigor, and heartbreak, Elena is both confused and frustrated with Manel’s compulsive behavior and his attitude towards sexual relationships. A confusing yet passionate take on mingling up science and sex together.

11. High Society (2018)

Ambition is something that drives each and every one of us to achieve something better in life. None of us is really happy with what we have, and we constantly crave more. But how low are you ready to stoop in order to achieve what you want to? This is the question you need to ask yourself before you sit down to watch this Korean erotic drama. The story of ‘High Society’ centers around a married couple, who are well-off, but still want to achieve more in life. They are ready to sleep with whoever they have to and manipulate situations in any way possible in order to achieve what they want. This film boasts of some extravagant sex scenes while keeping its very core intact.

10. Duck Butter (2018)

On a sexiness scale of 1 to 10, ‘Duck Butter’ stands at a definitive 9. Naima is an aspiring actress to be and Sergio wants to be a big name in the world of music. As they meet at a club, they let go of all the insinuations associated with a relationship and decide to spend a day together, getting to know each other. They agree upon having sex once every hour for the next 24 hours and voila, you get to see a lot of steamy lesbian sex. Although ‘Duck Butter’ seemingly aspires to be like ‘Blue is the Warmest Colour’, it doesn’t even come close, not even when compared with the sex scenes of the latter. Though ‘Duck Butter’ may seem like an exploratory, intriguing movie at the outset, it falls flat because of its predictability. Still, it is pretty high on the “sexy” meter.

9. Newness (2017)

Set in contemporary Los Angeles, ‘Newness’ perfectly encapsulates 21st love where two millennials who are essentially looking for people to hook up with, meet each other and immediately find a mutual attraction that goes beyond physical needs. They begin a rather passionate relationship which goes to the point where they would not go to work so that they could just have sex. Things start moving rather fast between the couple, and they even move in together. However, as it always happens if a relationship moves at such a rapid pace, the couple soon loses interest in each other and drift apart mentally and physically. ‘Newness’ encapsulates new-age romance in all its nuances and brings to us a story that meets the need of the hour in every respect.

8. Someone Great (2019)

Written and directed by Kaytin Robinson, ‘Someone Great‘ is a Netflix original film that chronicles the journey of three best friends as they take a trip together through New York City after one of them goes through a breakup. The film chronicles the bond of these three women as they go through various adventures and still find themselves craving for the human bond of love which can come to us in various forms. The sex scenes in this movie appear as motifs to indicate that women are the happiest when they pave their way towards liberty and when they are unapologetically themselves. Emotionally rich, ‘Someone Great’ is a powerful tale that is bound to move you in some way or the other.

7. Desire (2017)

Directed by Diego Kaplan and written by Erika Halvorsen, ‘Desire’ is a period erotic thriller. It tells the story of Lucia and Ofelia, two sisters who are reunited after seven years. The sisters meet at Lucia’s wedding with her partner of four years, Juan. The sisters are always in a subtle rivalry that stems from their distinct attitude towards life in general. Ofelia is free-spirited, wild, and harbors a primal instinct within her. Lucia, on the other hand, explores her desires through a voyeuristic gaze on Ofelia. Ofelia’s sexuality attracts Juan, her brother-in-law. Their relationship strikes a sour note between the sisters and their rivalry is navigated through some sensual lovemaking scenes designed to titillate the viewers. The mise-en-scene of the film resembles the nimble visuals of arthouse cinema with plentiful sexual imagery. Upon its release, the film drew a lot of controversies owing to its depiction of a young girl having an orgasm, later clarified by the director to be a consensual and supervised scene.

6. Elisa & Marcela (2019)

‘Elisa & Marcela’ is an endearing story about a real-life couple, Elisa Sánchez Loriga and Marcela Gracia Ibeas, whose marriage was the first-ever same-sex matrimony recorded in Spain. The film’s black-and-white colors transport us back to history where we become a part of the characters’ journey into the exploration of forbidden love. Surpassing society’s strict and prudish morals, Elisa & Marcela dare to express their longing to be with each other. Their consummation is filmed in a captivating way, giving us some heartfelt love-making scenes that swerve away from transgression. Directed by Isabel Coixet, ‘Elisa & Marcela’ unfolds as a melodrama depicting an allegory of stifling attitudes of society towards LGBTQ people. Nonetheless, the film is an effort to show that love can triumph irrespective of conflicts and dogmatic ideas.

5. Gerald’s Game (2017)

Mike Flanagan’s cerebral approach towards his films has situated him at the forefront of the horror genre. His innate understanding of the nuances and meticulous approach is reflected in ‘Gerald’s Game’, a film based on Stephen King’s eponymous book. Flanagan directed and edited this edge-of-the-seat film navigating through the emotions and desires of the central characters. Jesse and Gerald are a couple who decide to go out on a romantic getaway to rekindle their relationship.

They play out a BDSM scene, where Gerald tries to re-enact a rape fantasy by handcuffing Jesse onto the bed. Gerald consumes two Viagra pills to enhance his sexual prowess. The charade becomes uncomfortable for Jesse and they both have a heated argument. In the ensuing scene, Gerald drops dead on the floor due to a heart attack. whereas Jesse lies handcuffed. The story follows Jesse’s quest to free herself and amidst this harrowing ordeal, she has to deal with some very uncomfortable memories that will surely shock the viewers. An expertly crafted film, ‘Gerald’s Game’ is a testament to Flanagan’s unflinching approach towards the horror genre.

4. Good Kisser (2019)

Directed by Wendy Jo Carlton,’ Good Kisser’ is a romantic tale of Jenna (Kari Alison Hodge) and Kate (Rachel Paulson) who head out to meet a woman named Mia to talk about their relationship. Their hopes of refreshing their romance come to an awkward position, as their problems in the foundation of their relationship are exposed. Brimming with sexual tension, the film strikes a balance between the dramatic potential of its script and its visual representation.

Peppered with incisive yet witty dialogues, ‘Good Kisser’ has some extended sequences of flirtation and a sensual threesome that explores new emotional frontiers. The power dynamics of the lead characters are interestingly distributed leading to a subtle exploration of the tribulations within a romantic relationship. The erotic scenes featured in the film have a delicate touch to them but at the same time portray the rawness of sexual desires.

3. A Perfect Ending (2012)

Nicole Conn’s fun romantic drama, ‘A Perfect Ending’ stars Jessica Clark and Barbara Niven. Rebecca (Niven) is a married woman who is unsatisfied in her married life with her husband Mason Westridge (John Heard). Tragically, she has never experienced an orgasm. Rebecca confides in her lesbian friends about her ordeal and they decide to set her with a high-end call girl named Paris, who by the way, is also an artist. Their sexual liaison is depicted in somber sex scenes filmed with sophistication. Rebecca and Paris’ chemistry light up the screen and we can’t help but marvel at their newfound passion. Rebecca slowly warms up to Paris and reveals a devastating secret that she has been hiding from her family. The film descends into a gripping drama thereafter, inching closer to a heartfelt denouement that will surely captivate the viewers.

2. Yes, God, Yes (2019)

Coming to terms with one’s own sexuality is an intimate affair. Especially during the teenage years, the newfound dimension to our physicality gives a fresher outlook on the way we perceive ourselves. Surrounding such personal themes, ‘Yes, God, Yes’ is a beautiful take on the sexual exploration of a young girl named Alice. Alice is a school going kid, whose sex education classes are given by a priest. Piety is strictly enforced in her school and religious dogmas dictate the perception of sex.

But there’s a deeper urge within Alice, which she uncovers through serendipity- in an AOL chat session, she is invited by a stranger to explore some erotic pictures. This little interaction is enough to fluster Alice as she slowly comes to terms with sexual awakening. She traverses through the act of masturbation thereby breaking free from sexual naivety. Even though there aren’t any racy scenes unlike other films on this list, ‘Yes, God, Yes’ will subtly manage to excite the viewers

1. Tiger, Blood in the Mouth (2016)

A thrilling and invigorating boxing drama, ‘Tiger, Blood in the Mouth’ tells the story of Ramon aka Tiger who is an aging boxer standing in the throes of retirement. His zeal doesn’t allow him to retire even against the wishes of his family. He meets a young and fierce boxer named Deborah who he takes a strong liking to. They both develop a sensual bond exploring through a frenzied sexual relationship that sets the premise for some raunchy moments. Ramon is able to find his vigor back through the no-holds-barred relationship stretching to the extent of leaving his family. ‘Tiger, Blood in Mouth’ is a film surcharged with plentiful of R-rated sex scenes that are guaranteed to titillate the viewer. Featuring one of Argentina’s leading film stars, Leonardo Sbaraglia, and Eva de Dominici, this film traverses through the rejuvenating after-effects of fervent sexual encounters, that can enthuse energy back into morose moments.

