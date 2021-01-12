Netflix has constantly been pushing the boundaries of what is possible with TV series since it launched its first show, ‘House of Cards‘ (2013-2018). Since then, a lot has changed around the world, but what has remained is their ability to create and stream shows that have become the face of television today. They have done so not just by streaming shows that have been critically acclaimed, but by pushing what can or cannot be shown. They also have been quite free-spirited when it comes to sexual content, which, while never transgressing into porn, has been raunchy and exciting. Here’s the list of sexiest tv series on Netflix you can catch right now.

20. Grey’s Anatomy (2006 –)

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ does not need any introduction. This show about the personal and professional lives of the doctors of the Seattle Grace Hospital is pretty well known around the world. Besides balancing light comedy and romance with intense, dramatic situations, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ features a large, amazing cast that delivers unforgettable performances. Its characters are interesting and complex. It is well worth your time if you are searching for a sexy show.

19. How To Get Away With Murder (2014 –)

This show stars the iconic Viola Davis. Here, she plays the character of Annalise Keating, an established criminal lawyer who also teaches law at a university. She has taken five promising students under her wing who work as interns at her law firm. These five students and Keating become the subjects of the show. Keating has many dirty tricks up her sleeve which come in handy when she helps her clients get away with crimes as serious as murder. Sometimes she turns the case around on the victim himself/herself. The show has its fair share of sexual actions where the professor and the students participate generously. The sex scenes are so packed with moves that Davis seriously injured her back while performing one of them with Billy Brown.

18. House of Cards (2013 – 2018)

‘House of Cards’ is one of the finest political thrillers in the history of television. The show is a remake of the 1990 British version, but Netflix modified it in some ways to make it more American. Francis (Frank) Underwood is as ruthless a politician as one gets. And when President-elect Walker refuses to give him the position of Secretary of State, Underwood goes on a mission to bring Walker and his close associates down to their knees. Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright have done some stunning work in this show. Sex scenes are also aplenty in this series. The relationship between Underwood and reporter Zoe Barnes (Kate Mara) gets as steamy as the days go. The show also depicts homosexual relationships, threesomes, and many more.

17. Shameless (2011 –)

‘Shameless’ is adapted from a British series with the same name. The Gallaghers are a poor Irish American family with six children, an absent mother, and an alcoholic father. Fiona Gallagher, the eldest, takes care of her many brothers and sister as best as she can. Every episode has a crazy, dramatic situation that one or more of the Gallagher six get into. Its rawness is impeccable. And the performances of the whole cast are extraordinary. Besides that, the script has a perfect balance between comedy and drama. With eight seasons, the characters (and also the actors) grow and face enormous challenges. There are some passionate intimate scenes in the movie involving Fiona’s character. The show has been praised for its acting, dark comedy, and depiction of blue-collar families. Most critics have rated the series quite highly and called it a must-watch.

16. Luke Cage (2016 – 2018)

‘Luke Cage’ was the third Marvel series to have been streamed on Netflix after ‘Daredevil’ and ‘Jessica Jones’. It tells the story of a superhero in the Harlem area in New York. Cage is a man who is impervious to physical pain. He has bulletproof skin and the strength of a monster truck. The series is sort of a homage to the 1970s blaxploitation films. Mike Colter plays the role of Cage, a man with superhuman abilities, who tries to build a new life in New York and attempts to bring down the level of crime and corruption in the city. Cage is as good in bed as he is with fighting numerous people at once. And there are some real steamy scenes in the show which will keep you hooked on for more.

15. Easy (2016 – )

‘Easy’ is about an intertwined group of friends in Chicago who fumble through the modern maze of love, technology, and culture. Most of the episodes can be seen as a short film, although the stories are loosely connected. Dave Franco, Orlando Bloom, Kate Micucci, and Kiersey Clemons are some of the actors that feature in the cast. Overall, it is a strong adult series about people and relationships.

14. Elite (2018 –)

‘Elite’ is a Spanish show that has become hugely popular after being on Netflix. The series is centered around three friends who go to Spain’s most elite private school after getting a scholarship. The show is funny and deals with high school students who live and study together. Naturally, there is a lot of steamy moments, both hetero and homosexual, with all the students of their class. There is also a murder mystery that runs parallel to the main storyline. The show has got mixed reactions but some critics have pointed out the fact that it does deliver what it sets out to, and that is definitely a great thing. So all the viewers who love watching teenage dramas, this surely is a go-to show. Netflix has received around 20 million views in the very first month ‘Elite’ debuted on the platform.

13. GLOW (2017 – )

‘GLOW’ (Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling) follows the lives of a group of women trying to make it big in the show business. This Netflix original is based on the women’s wrestling league from the 80s. Alison Brie plays a desperate actress looking for an interesting, empowering role. However, she has not been able to find one for a long time. That is how she ends up on GLOW. Its almost all-female cast will remind you of ‘Orange is the New Black’. Already renewed for a second season, ‘GLOW’ is one of the sexiest TV series on Netflix.

12. Jessica Jones (2015 – 2018)

Starring Krysten Ritter, ‘Jessica Jones’ is the story of a former superhero who now leads a quiet life of a private investigator. She is great at her job but is a complete alcoholic. Jessica has no friend except Patty. After her parents died in a car accident, Jessica lived with Patty and her mother. Luke Cage also makes an appearance in the series, and the two hit it off immediately. The show does have some real steamy scenes between the two superheroes. They do need to let off some steam after they’re done saving the world. ‘Jessica Jones’ has received positive reactions from both audiences and critics. Its neo-noir style is highly acclaimed. Fans of detective stories and comic book characters will love this show. What is commendable here is that the makers have tried to make a superhero story as realistic and gritty as possible.

11. The Borgias (2011 – 2013)

Royal families of the middle ages seem to have a lot of eroticism going around their age-old palaces. This is what shows like ‘The Tudors’ and “The Borgias’ would have us believe. In this show, we follow a Borgia family as they rise to power in the Roman Catholic church. Rodrigo Borgia uses bribery, with the help of his son, to secure his position as Pope Alexander VI. However, he has gained some enemies in the College of Cardinals, who begin to plot against him. ‘The Borgias’ has a solid cast and is paced extremely well.

Also, the sets and costumes are carefully made and the script is extremely well constructed. Almost every scene looks as though it had been lifted in its entirety from a Renaissance painting. With some twists and tricks to keep you on the edge of your seat, this one is a must-watch for those who enjoy historical dramas. In the first season itself, we see Pope Alexander VI being made the head of the Christian world using corrupt and foul means. The family is deeply involved in the dark politics of the European kings and their intense and dirty power struggles. The show has its fair share of raunchy sex, and there is also a clear hint of an incestuous relationship within the family.

10. What/If (2019)

Created by Mike Kelley, ‘What/If’ is a thriller that explores the effects when respectable people find their way into unacceptable things. It tackles the moral repercussions of such deeds and focuses on decisions that have the potential to change the fate of an entire life. Rene Zellweger plays Anne Montgomery, a ruthless venture capitalist who invests $80m in a medical startup by young research scientist Lisa Donovan (Jane Levy) in return for sexual favors from Lisa’s husband, Sean (Blake Jenner). ‘What/If’ as the title suggests, explores the possibilities and their outcomes in the face of a seeming downfall. In order to save her company, Lisa accepts Anne’s offer but when he sees her husband at the receiving end, she is left with no choice but to uncover the truth behind’s Anne’s magnanimity. Filled with a campy yet delectable performance by Zellweger, ‘What/If’ is a show that establishes its sexiness in the façade of a dangerous opulence.

9. Gypsy (2017 – )

Starring the inimitable Naomi Watts, ‘Gypsy’ is a psychological thriller created by Lisa Rubin. ‘Gypsy’ is a female-driven story that follows Jean Holloway, a psychologist, who invades into the lives of her patient in an unassuming way. Jean’s desire to be with Sidney – a woman she gets to know through her patient-remains unfulfilled. Standing at the receiving end, Jean is unable to weigh upon the repercussions that her dissatisfaction has on her marriage with her husband, Michael. The visual depiction of the desires is portrayed in an uninhibited tone, depicting some tantalizing lovemaking scenes. In the end, ‘Gypsy’ leaves the viewers with a lot of probing questions that aren’t answered properly. Nevertheless, it is a show that takes us through the process of the sexual liberation of Jean-an exploration made possible via her desire to achieve more than what’s given.

8. Outlander (2014 – )

A historical drama based on the eponymous novel by Diana Gabaldon, ‘Outlander’ takes us into the journey of Claire Randall (Caitriona Balfe), a nurse who served in World War II. Claire is transported to Scotland in 1743, where she finds herself caught in the throes of the Jacobite uprising. Claire meets a Highland warrior named Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) with whom she develops a romantic relationship. The series was received enthusiastically by critics and audiences alike for its unique and satisfying adaptation of the source material. Developed by Ronald D. Moore, ‘Outlander’ merges fantasy, time-travel, and history to create an eclectic mix of genres. The series has been specifically praised for its acknowledgment of the female gaze in its sensual sex scenes. The epic romance of Claire and Jamie has evolved through its successive seasons and has gained ample recognition as one of the sexiest tv series.

7. Valeria (2020 – )

A sumptuous sex-comedy, ‘Valeria’ is a Spanish series developed by María López based on the novel series ‘En Los Zapatos de Valeria’ by Elísabet Benavent. Married author, Valeria (Diana Gomez) is unsatisfied with the way her life is going as she feels there is something missing from her marriage and her writing. In comes Victor, a charming handsome young man, with whom Valeria is visibly infatuated. She finds it difficult maintaining her marriage along with her desire to consummate with Victor. The show delves head-on into the sex life of Valeria as well as her three friends, Lola, Carmen, and Nerea. The sex scenes are raunchy to say the least-it covers the wide spectrum ranging from exhibitionism to passionate and fearless love-making. The show is about the mechanics of sex as much as it is about the exploration of physical desires.

6. Dark Desire (2020 – )

A Mexican thriller series, ‘Dark Desire’ basks in the erotic adventures of its lead character, Alma, who is married to Leo and has a teenage daughter. Alma suspects Leo of having an affair with his secretary and confides this fact to her friend, Brenda. Brenda suggests that Alma should do the same on the pretext that Leo cannot be let away scot-free. Alma gives in to her friend’s idea and also her own desires, and ends up having sex with a young man named Dario, whom she meets at a night club. But there’s a catch. It is revealed that Leo wasn’t cheating on her but it is now too late for Alma to backtrack from her lust and desires. The sex scenes are sensual and passionate. If you like a thriller with generous dollops of erotica, ‘Dark Desire’ is a must-watch.

5. Millennials (2018 – )

An Argentine drama, ‘Millennials’ depict the lives of three couples Benja and Ariana, Juanma and Flor, and Rodri and Alma. The characters are working professionals and entrepreneurs in their own right. The show navigates through their lives and showcases intimate moments, heavily laden with sumptuous lovemaking scenes. Occasionally they visit sex hotels that are usually rented by the hour. Their sexcapades form a major chunk of the show and the viewers can sit back and enjoy their encounters. The show doesn’t limit itself to erotica. It deals with important social issues like unplanned pregnancy and the risks of abortion. Given that abortion was illegal in Argentina up until now, the gravity of the issues become much more stark. ‘Millennials’ is a quirky take on social interactions in the city of Buenos Aires, and is definitely a fun watch for people looking for some guilty pleasure.

4. Too Hot To Handle (2020 – )

A reality television show, ‘Too Hot to Handle’ is a dating game where contestants are guided by a virtual host named Lana. The contestants aren’t allowed to have sexual contact with each other and have to work through their physical desires. It becomes tough for them in their quest as they have to maintain a platonic relationship in a situation where hedonism is the norm. ‘Too Hot to Handle’ navigates through lessons of maturity, self-control, and emotional awareness. With every sexual act that is committed, a portion of the prize money of 100,000$ is deducted. The penalty depends upon the nature of the sexual act. ‘Too Hot to Handle’ has an interesting premise that enforces celibacy among a bunch of individuals who self-proclaim to be prurient. The reality show definitely raises the temperature and viewers can expect the contestants struggling to contain their unabashed desire.

3. Bridgerton (2020 – )

‘Bridgerton’ is an engaging drama that navigates through the upper echelons of British society. Set in the early 1800s, the show follows the Bridgerton family and the love stories of its members. Based on Julia Quinn’s historical fiction novel series, ‘Bridgerton’ explores the romantic liaisons depicted in an erotic visual flourish. It has its fair share of whispers, gossips, fights, and steamy sex scenes. The show builds on the relationships of Bridgerton family members focusing on the heterosexual fantasies of women. ‘Bridgerton’ showcases the scintillating encounters and tells a gripping story worth bingeing on. Shonda Rhimes and Chris Van Dusen’s lavishly opulent creation is as beautiful as its romantic elements that define the Regency Era and its splendid charm. Viewers will enjoy this show immensely as it takes one deep into the period romance amidst its pretty and alluring characters.

2. Orange Is The New Black (2013 –)

One of the first original Netflix series, OITB is definitely a show that fiercely pushes the boundaries of television. The series has interesting characters and an even more interesting premise. It is based on a book by a woman called Piper Kerman who had spent time in jail for aiding her boyfriend with laundering drug money. The show is based on what she experiences in a women’s prison. There is drama, comedy, and a whole lot of lesbian sex scenes in this series. We also get a peek into Piper’s sex life during the time she was out of jail.

Nominated six times for the Golden Globes, this Netflix original is extremely engaging and addictive. Although the show has a lot of characters, their development is incredibly well portrayed. In addition, the cast (that includes Piper Chapman, Uzo Aduba, Taryn Manning, Laura Prepon, etc) is immensely talented. The show has been widely praised for dealing with subjects on gender, sexuality, and race with maturity. The black humor, which is one of the most striking aspects of the series, has also been a subject of admiration. The fact that prison life is shown realistically and the characters are not stereotypes is also a positive aspect of the show.

1. Sex Education (2019-)

‘Sex Education‘ is a rather bold Netflix original series that centers around a teenager whose mother is a sex therapist. The teenager in question, Otis, has grown up in an environment where sex was something that was always rather openly discussed. There are books, pamphlets, and other such reading material around him all the time which have made Otis quite an expert on said topic. Once Otis’ classmates come to know of his domestic life and his expertise on the subject, Otis decides that he could himself start taking therapy sessions and recruits his classmate Maeve to accompany him in the business. But as he deals with the problems of his friends, Otis realizes that he himself has a lot of unchecked sexual issues. ‘Sex Education’ is built on a rather interesting premise, as never before has any TV series openly discussed such details about sex. Moreover, the series does promote having a correct mental state of mind about sex, which is a positive message that should be taken seriously by all.

