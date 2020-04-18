Last week, in ‘Shahs of Sunset’, we witnessed MJ and Reza taking their first tiny steps to revive their friendship. But the heat has not abated yet. Reza still does not believe everything that MJ had said and moreover, we also learn that MJ was more involved in the Ali-Adam controversy — something that she has not admitted before Reza yet. So how does the story move forward this week? You can read all about that in our recap section.

Now, if you have already watched the episode, are you ready for the next week? Read on to know everything about ‘Shahs of Sunset’ season 8 episode 12.

Shahs of Sunset Season 8 Episode 12 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘Shahs of Sunset’ season 8 episode 12 is slated to premiere on Friday, April 24, 2020, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT on Bravo TV.

Shahs of Sunset Season 8 Episode 11 Recap

In episode 11, Mike Shouhed, his girlfriend, Paulina, and her dog are seen relaxing while sipping hi-tea. He tells her that he is planning a trip to Hawaii for her birthday. He also says that he wishes to bring along all of the Shahs and well, the entire gang is invited. Meanwhile, Nema’s mum visits him and here, it is revealed that he has no interest in kids. He does not want to recall his bad childhood.

Destiney Rose and Mercedes “MJ” Javid meet up for coffee. MJ starts talking about the controversy involving Adam and tells that the issue should have stayed between Reza and Ali. Destiney is dismayed and she says it was MJ who had orchestrated this whole thing of bringing out the drama on-screen. At that moment, Ali makes an appearance. MJ and Ali have a conversation about the whole thing. Finally, the three resolve their differences and hug it out.

At Reza’s home, Adam admits that he did send out the texts but he meant it as a joke. Reza strongly disapproves. Adam also says that he never wishes to speak to MJ. Of course, this puts Reza in a tight spot. In another scene, Destiney Rose, Paulina, MJ, GG, and Sara Jeihooni have a girls’ night out at the bar.

Finally, the group arrives in Hawaii. Reza says that he wants to talk to both MJ and Destiney. He wishes to know why MJ is still talking to Ali. MJ also tells that she still resents Reza for not being with her during her time at the hospital. Finally, the two buddies express that they no longer are angry with one another and decide to reconcile.

