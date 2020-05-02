‘Shahs of Sunset’ has finally wrapped up its eighth edition. Yes, after an eventful ride — which is mostly about Reza and MJ’s clash, one restraining order, and double-faced stars backstabbing one another — we can say goodbye to a wild season. But wait, there’s more to come. We have the reunions coming up in the next weeks. As fans, we all are curious to know the status of our favorites in real-time. So, without further ado, read on to know everything about ‘Shahs of Sunset’ season 8 episode 14.

Shahs of Sunset Season 8 Episode 14 Release Date: When Will it Premiere?

‘Shahs of Sunset’ season 8 episode 14 is slated to premiere on Friday, May 8, 2020, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT on Bravo TV. It is titled ‘Reunion Part 1’.

Where to Watch Shahs of Sunset Season 8 Episode 14 Online?

You can catch up on the reunion episode of ‘Shahs of Sunset’ by tuning in to your tv screens after subscribing to an active cable connection at the above time slot. Episodes, after their tv premiere, are also released on the Bravo official website. Cable-free, live-streaming options include watching the series on YouTube TV, Directv, and Fubo TV. Episodes are additionally available for rent on Amazon Prime Video.

Shahs of Sunset Season 8 Episode 13 Recap

The finale starts off with Tommy, MJ, Vida, and baby Shams having lunch together. MJ wishes to host a sip to introduce Shams to the gang and decides to organize an outdoor fair at Houdini Mansion. She also tells that Reza would not be pressing charges against Tommy. But she cannot invite Reza until he drops the restraining order.

Reza is on a date with Adam and discusses his promise to MJ. But Adam asks him to not drop the restraining order. This puts Reza in a tight spot. Even Mike does not want to go to MJ’s event after she accused him of being too controlling. GG does not attend it either. At the party, we meet Nema Vand, his sister, Mona, Shervin Roohparvar, and Sara Jeihooni. Destiney shows up a while later. The event goes smoothly without any major drama. Meanwhile, GG is about to once again start her IVF treatments in a few weeks.

Later, there’s again a party at Sara’s. Shervin arrives first, followed by Vida, Nema, Mona, and Destiney. We also have a surprise guest — Sam. We additionally see Mike, Paulina, GG, MJ, and finally, Reza and Adam. Eventually, MJ and Reza meet up for the much-awaited conversation, where he expresses that he wants to avoid Vida. Later, he also discloses before Nema, Mike, and Shervin that he is not lifting the restraining order — something which he has not yet told MJ.

Of course, Nema drops the bomb to a shocked MJ. A visibly upset MJ confronts Reza that why he backed out of his promise. Reza explains that he will not press criminal charges but the restraining order needs to be there for another six months. A furious MJ walks out of the party. THE END!

