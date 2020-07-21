Part 1 of the ‘Shahs of Sunset’ Season 8 Reunion made a much-awaited premiere after a long wait. And things definitely got very emotional, with the main focus on the fallout between Reza and MJ. Host Andy Cohen discussed the whole situation and asked the former buddies about how the chain of events played out, leading to this almost irreversible damage. Well, we will explain how the episode played out in our recap section. Before that, let’s get to the details of the second part of the Reunion.

Shahs of Sunset Season 8 Reunion 2 Release Date

‘Shahs of Sunset’ season 8 episode 15 will release on July 26, 2020, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT on Bravo TV. The upcoming episode is titled ‘The Reunion’ Part 2.

Shahs of Sunset Season 8 Episode 15 Spoilers

In the second part of the Reunion, things get more explosive than ever. Andy asks Nema, GG and Destiney to leave for some reason and allows Mike to stay and resolve things between MJ and Reza. Is there any chance for the revival of their friendship or are things damaged beyond repair? We will get all our answers in the next episode.

Where to Watch Shahs of Sunset Season 8 Episode 15 Online?

You can catch up on the Reunion episodes of ‘Shahs of Sunset’ by tuning in to your tv screens after subscribing to an active cable connection at the above time slot. Episodes, after their tv premiere, are also released on the Bravo official website. Cable-free, live-streaming options include watching the series on YouTube TV, Directv, and Fubo TV. Episodes are additionally available for rent on Amazon Prime Video.

Shahs of Sunset Season 8 Episode 14 Recap

The finale of ‘Shahs of Sunset’ season 8 had seen the gang being divided into two teams — crew MJ vs team Reza. GG, Reza, and Mike do not even attend MJ’s sip-and-see for her baby. In the first part of the Reunion episode, remotely hosted by Andy Cohen, we meet the stars as they make virtual appearances from their respective homes. The discussion starts off with MJ and Reza with the former stating that she just wants the latter to be accountable for his mistakes. But when Reza asks her to do the same, she gets up from her seat and leaves.

Mike and Reza have mended their relationship and then Andy asks them about their previous blow-up regarding Reza taking legal action against Mike. The two replies that they had a very emotional discussion and decided to call the altercation quits. Nema admits that he has finally learned to accept the pain of his parents’ separation. MJ is then confronted by Mike who asks her why did she encourage Ali to bring up the subject regarding the Jenga texts in the show. MJ again denies the allegations, saying that she had no idea about Ali’s actions since she was at the hospital during that time. However, Andy points out that the conversations with Ali happened before the arrival of her baby. He then asks MJ if she was trying to get back at Reza because of her contract issues.

