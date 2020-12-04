‘Shameless’ is Showtime’s hilarious comedy-drama series that is the American adaptation of the eponymous British show. Set in Chicago’s Canaryville neighborhood on the South Side, the story follows the multiple quirks of the dysfunctional Gallagher clan — led by the patriarch Frank Gallagher. Well, after 10 seasons, the show was renewed for its 11th and final season in January 2020. Although the release date for the last iteration was postponed due to the COVID-19 health crisis, it is now gearing up for its much-awaited premiere!

The 11th installment throws the limelight on the Gallaghers as they face an unexpected situation — the global pandemic, of course! In fact, the entire clan’s life is turned upside down by the coronavirus outbreak. They not only need to struggle to manage their finances but they also are forced to keep track of the ever-changing business rules. What’s more? Debbie lands in trouble with the law while Ian and Mickey face marital issues. So do you want to know where and how you can catch up on episode 1 of ‘Shameless’ season 11? Well, we have you covered!

Shameless Season 11 Episode 1 Release Date: When Will it Premiere?

‘Shameless’ season 11 episode 1 premieres on December 6, 2020, at 9 pm ET/PT and 8 pm CT on Showtime.

Shameless Season 11 Episode 1 Spoilers

‘Shameless’ Season 11 Episode 1 is called ‘This is Chicago!’, and it throws the spotlight on the Gallaghers and company as they continue to entertain us with their multiple gimmicks. Frank, who is back from his strange adventure with a woman in Glencoe, returns to the community — to use his smarts for the prevention of gentrification. Since the pandemic is in full swing, Kev and V face issues in running their business. But their creatives ideas manage to save their venture. On the other hand, Carl, Lip, and Debbie expand their respective endeavors while Mickey and Ian decipher the real meaning of marriage.

The official synopsis for episode 1 goes like this: “The Gallaghers adjust to life during the pandemic: Frank fears the loss of the South Side to gentrification, while bar closures force Kev and V to get creative at the Alibi. Sleep-deprived Lip and Tami work to make their new house a home as Carl finishes his time at the police academy. Debbie becomes her own boss and deals with the repercussions of her statutory rape conviction of 17-year-old Julia. Ian and Mickey’s honeymoon phase is over as they have very different ideas about what married life would be.” You can also watch the official trailer for season 11 below:

Where to Watch Shameless Season 11 Episode 1 Online?

You can watch the latest episodes of ‘Shameless’ by tuning into Showtime at the above-mentioned time slot if you have a cable subscription for the channel. You can also watch it online on the official Showtime website. Again, if you wish to ditch cable, you can live-stream all of its episodes on Directv, YouTube TV, Fubo, and Sling. Already released episodes are also available on Hulu and for purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

