In the crazy premiere of ‘Shameless’ season 11, we follow the Gallaghers as they adjust to the new normal, thanks to the pandemic. Frank is worried about the gentrification of the South Side while Kev and V attempt to save their bar with some creative ideas. Lip and Tami renovate their house while Carl finishes his tenure with the police academy. So are you done with episode 1 yet? If yes, do you want to know where and how you can catch up on episode 2 of ‘Shameless’ season 11? Well, we have you covered!

Shameless Season 11 Episode 2 Release Date: When Will it Premiere?

‘Shameless’ season 11 episode 2 premieres on December 13, 2020, at 9 pm ET/PT and 8 pm CT on Showtime.

Shameless Season 11 Episode 2 Spoilers

‘Shameless’ Season 11 Episode 2 is called ‘Go Home, Gentrifier!’, and its official synopsis goes like this: “It’s Franny’s birthday, and with Tami and Sandy’s help, Debbie prepares to throw her the best princess party Franny never wanted. Ian is on the straight and narrow which forces Mickey to get a real job. Frank the weed connoisseur helps Kev and V with their struggling pot business. Lip’s home renovations run him into some trouble with his new neighbors. Carl’s first day on the force is not the vigilante fantasy he thought it would be. Liam profits from kids who find themselves in lunch debt due to a tyrannical lunch lady.” You can also watch its promo below:

Where to Watch Shameless Season 11 Episode 2 Online?

You can watch the latest episodes of ‘Shameless’ by tuning into Showtime at the above-mentioned time slot if you have a cable subscription for the channel. You can also watch it online on the official Showtime website. Again, if you wish to ditch cable, you can live-stream all of its episodes on Directv, YouTube TV, Fubo, and Sling. Already released episodes are also available on Hulu and for purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

Shameless Season 11 Episode 1 Recap

Ian and Mickey have been married for six months now. The initial excitement has abated and money problems are creeping in. Ian works at a low-paying job at a warehouse, and he asks Mickey to get a gig that pays more. Unfortunately, Mickey has spent all her cash on having fun after the wedding. Ian seeks advice from Lip who tells him that they should have discussed everything before tying the knot. For instance, Lip asks Ian if the latter wants to be monogamous. Well, Ian’s answer is NO but luckily, he does not submit the paper with the reply — since at that exact moment, Mickey barges in.

Tami and Lip are also facing monetary issues. Debbie’s relationship with Julia ends with the former entering the sex offenders list. Kev and V navigate their lack of cash flow by selling weed products in their bar. Carl is doing exceptionally well on the physical aspects of his cadet training. His seniors now want him to take up actual jobs. Finally, Frank thinks that the community has become too safe. He wants to make it unsafe again by shooting a couple of millennials to root out the gentrifiers.

