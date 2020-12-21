In the 3rd episode of ‘Shameless’ that aired this week, the Gallaghers face even more chaos than usual. Called ‘Frances Francis Franny Frank’, episode 3 sees Debbie losing track of Franny while Frank and Franny have their own share of weed-related adventures. Ian and Mickey get into an argument regarding who is the real man in their relationship. Carl is assigned a new training officer and Lip and Tami help Brad and Cami with their baby. So are you done with episode 3 yet? If yes, do you want to know where and how you can catch up on episode 4 of ‘Shameless’ season 11? Well, we have you covered!

Shameless Season 11 Episode 4 Release Date: When Will it Premiere?

‘Shameless’ season 11 episode 4 premieres on January 10, 2021, at 9 pm ET/PT and 8 pm CT on Showtime.

Shameless Season 11 Episode 4 Spoilers

‘Shameless’ Season 11 Episode 4 is called ‘NIMBY’ and its official synopsis goes like this: “The Milkoviches move in next door and wreak havoc, leading Frank, Kev and Liam to scheme to get rid of them; Mickey embarks on a security gig for Kev and V and drags Ian along; Gemma and Franny compete in the Little Miss South Side beauty pageant.”

Where to Watch Shameless Season 11 Episode 4 Online?

You can watch the latest episodes of ‘Shameless’ by tuning into Showtime at the above-mentioned time slot if you have a cable subscription for the channel. You can also watch it online on the official Showtime website. Again, if you wish to ditch cable, you can live-stream all of its episodes on Directv, YouTube TV, Fubo, and Sling. Already released episodes are also available on Hulu and for purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

Shameless Season 11 Episode 3 Recap

Frank gets high after indulging in some of his own weed-laced supplies. He needs to bring his granddaughter Franny to school. But since he takes her to the wrong school, he decides to get her along to his workplace. He seeks out Franny’s help in sorting out some pot that he plans to use in Kev and V’s barked goods. Franny helps her granddad in the dealings and even assists him in rolling a few joints! Finally, the two end their day in a tattoo parlor. Franny even confides in Frank that she is more like a boy. He asks her to don the dress given by her mum to just make Debbie happy.

On the other hand, Debbie learns that Franny never came to school. She finally locates her daughter with Frank. Lip and Tami are fixing up their house. Ian and Mickey start off their day on a good note by indulging in a session of morning sex. When Ian tries to shake up things a bit, it leads to an argument — raising the question: who is the man in the house? They both ask around but do not get a satisfactory answer. Things get worse when Ian returns early from work after quitting his job.

Read More: Best TV Shows Like Shameless