In the 5th episode of ‘Shameless’ that aired this week, Ian and Mickey’s security gig lands in jeopardy. On the other hand, Frank, and Kev attempt to take their revenge on the Milkoviches. Meanwhile, V holds a campaign to get Black people to the polls. Debbie accompanies Franny to meet her favorite wrestler while Carl and Leesie’s opinions on police duties end in a major clash. So are you done with episode 5 yet? If yes, do you want to know where and how you can catch up on episode 6 of ‘Shameless’ season 11? Well, we have you covered!

Shameless Season 11 Episode 6 Release Date: When Will it Premiere?

‘Shameless’ season 11 episode 6 premieres on February 14, 2021, at 9 pm ET/PT and 8 pm CT on Showtime.

Shameless Season 11 Episode 6 Spoilers

‘Shameless’ Season 11 Episode 6 is called ‘Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good…Eh, Screw It.’ Although Showtime has not released its official synopsis yet, here is what we think. ‘Do not go gentle into that good night’ is the title of a famous poem by Dylan Thomas. The piece has a lot of themes related to life and death. Therefore, it is expected that the characters might make some literary references. And since season 11 happens to be the final iteration from the series, episode 6 might introduce some dramatic swings in the storytelling.

Where to Watch Shameless Season 11 Episode 6 Online?

You can watch the latest episodes of ‘Shameless’ by tuning into Showtime at the above-mentioned time slot if you have a cable subscription for the channel. You can also watch it online on the official Showtime website. Again, if you wish to ditch cable, you can live-stream all of its episodes on Directv, YouTube TV, Fubo, and Sling. Already released episodes are also available on Hulu and for purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

Shameless Season 11 Episode 5 Recap

The episode kicks off with the entry of Terry Milkovich, who takes up lodgings in Mrs. McCurdy’s home. But Frank is not happy with this new development. When he sees the Milkoviches hanging a confederate flag on their door, Frank enlists the help of Kev to eradicate their new neighbors. Frank’s first idea is to pay a visit to a Mosque and gather some men for a fight and scare the Milcoviches. But this plan does not work out. As an alternative plan, the guys as Kev to create a commotion in front of the house.

At the time, Frank and Liam attempt to find Mrs. McCurdy and see if she can rat on the Milkoviches for being threatening. But even this plan is foiled by a guard dog. Kev tries to irritate the Milkoviches by burning photos of confederate flags and swastikas. However, even this does not work. It just gets clearer that the Gallaghers cannot burn away their racism. Later, we learn that McCurdy has no intention of asking Terry to leave. Therefore, Frank has to think of a better way to make his plans work!

