In the 6th episode of ‘Shameless’ that aired this week, we witnessed the Milkoviches feeling vulnerable because of a surprising turn of events. Ian and Mickey are forced to step in to help. Frank’s day sees some unfortunate developments and Liam deals with his guilt after doing a bad thing. Debbie questions Sandy about their relationship, while Carl relaxes on his day-off. So are you done with episode 6 yet? If yes, do you want to know where and how you can catch up on episode 7 of ‘Shameless’ season 11? Well, we have you covered!

Shameless Season 11 Episode 7 Release Date: When Will it Premiere?

‘Shameless’ season 11 episode 7 premieres on March 7, 2021, at 9 pm ET/PT and 8 pm CT on Showtime.

Shameless Season 11 Episode 7 Spoilers

‘Shameless’ Season 11 Episode 7 is called ‘Two at a Biker Bar, One in the Lake.’ Showtime has outlined its official synopsis that goes as follows: “The Gallaghers disagree on the fate of their childhood home so a stranded Frank tries to get back to weigh in on the matter. Realizing that they have none, Ian and Mickey embark on a journey to find gay friends. Carl is upset after his night with Tish, and Debbie and Sandy have another visitor from Sandy’s past. Lip and Brad get ready to sell stolen bikes while Kevin has to think fast when he’s spotted riding a stolen chopper. Veronica hopes to pass the rent control bill with Liam’s help but receives some unexpected news.”

Where to Watch Shameless Season 11 Episode 7 Online?

You can watch the latest episodes of ‘Shameless’ by tuning into Showtime at the above-mentioned time slot if you have a cable subscription for the channel. You can also watch it online on the official Showtime website. Again, if you wish to ditch cable, you can live-stream all of its episodes on Directv, YouTube TV, Fubo, and Sling. Already released episodes are also available on Hulu and for purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

Shameless Season 11 Episode 6 Recap

The 6th episode kicks off with the entry of Terry Milkovich, who takes up lodgings in Mrs. McCurdy’s home. But Frank is not happy with this new development. When he sees the Milkoviches hanging a confederate flag on their door, Frank enlists the help of Kev to eradicate their new neighbors. Frank’s first idea is to pay a visit to a Mosque and gather some men for a fight and scare the Milcoviches. But this plan does not work out. As an alternative plan, the guys as Kev to create a commotion in front of the house.

At the time, Frank and Liam attempt to find Mrs. McCurdy and see if she can rat on the Milkoviches for being threatening. But even this plan is foiled by a guard dog. Kev tries to irritate the Milkoviches by burning photos of confederate flags and swastikas. However, even this does not work. It just gets clearer that the Gallaghers cannot burn away their racism. Later, we learn that McCurdy has no intention of asking Terry to leave. Therefore, Frank has to think of a better way to make his plans work!

