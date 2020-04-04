This week in Shark Tank, we meet another bunch of innovative entrepreneurs, wanting to take their businesses to the next level. While one team has discovered a way to transform conventional house slippers into stylish sneakers, another returning entrepreneur pitches his mentoring program with a twist. Well, there are some other fascinating ideas as well.

So are you done with the last episode yet? If yes, it’s time to get ready for another episode. Read on to know everything about ‘Shark Tank’ season 11 episode 19.

Shark Tank Season 11 Episode 19 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘Shark Tank’ season 11 episode 19 is slated to release on Friday, April 10, 2020, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT on ABC.

According to the official synopsis, the 19th episode will showcase the following ideas: “An entrepreneur wants to get into the cheese business; an energy product to keep people awake and alert on the go; a play-driven environment for kids; a garden product designed to keep homes free of pests; Daniel Lubetzky guest judges.”

Where to Watch Shark Tank Season 11 Episode 19 Online?

If you have a cable subscription, you can watch full episodes of ‘Shark Tank’ by tuning in to ABC at the designated time slot. Otherwise, you can catch up on the episodes online the day after they are aired on ABC’s official website.

The third option is to watch the episodes online on YouTube TV. Otherwise, you can log in to your Hulu account and catch up on the already-released episodes. Also, if want to ditch cable, you should know it is available for streaming on Directv & Fubo TV.

Shark Tank Season 11 Episode 18 Recap:

In episode 18, a three-member team (brothers Ryan and Eric Cruz and their friend Kevin Zamora) from New Jersey introduces their product, which is a sneaker made from house slippers. They ask $200,000 for 15% of their company. Their brand is called Muvez, which deals in slippers that can be worn both outside and inside. When you enter the house, the shoes’ hard sole comes off and they convert into slippers.

Eric says that they had come up with the idea to stop people wearing shoes inside their home. He says: “Sharks, I don’t know about you, but when guests enter my home and they keep their shoes on, it drives me crazy.” Shark Daymond John is impressed with the idea and says: “I think they’re cool, and the design is cool, too.” However, shark Mark Cuban questions the guys as to why they called the color of the shoes they gave him Maverick blue when it is, in fact, Carolina blue.

The trio tells the judges that it costs $26 to make the shoes and $8 for the soles. They sell each pair for $99.95 on their official website. They also state that they aim to endorse their sneakers as an athleisure product by using professional sportsmen. Shark Kevin O’Leary tells the men: “It’s different, no question about it. You walked in here with something we haven’t seen before. When it comes to shoes, that’s rare.”

Sharks Cuban and Robert Herjavec are skeptical as they know that it is really hard to tap into the already competitive footwear market. Herjavec tells: “I think the branding of it is going to be really, really hard. I wish you all the best because it is a fantastic product. I just don’t know how you’re going to get it to market without burning massive amounts of money.”

Shark Lori Greiner is interested but she does not find a partner in any of the other sharks. Eventually, John makes an offer of $200,000 and a 33.3% share of their business. The team offers 25% and John finally agrees.

On the other hand, Lola Ogden pitches for Beddley Duvet Covers. It is a type of easy-open duvet cover that helps people save a lot of time while making beds. But none of the sharks is impressed by the idea. And sadly, Lola needs to return empty-handed.

Read More: 7 TV Shows You Must Watch if You Love Shark Tank