‘Shark Tank’ is finally back after a brief hiatus! And the wait was worth it. The 20th episode showcases some of the most iconic pitches ever. We meet an entrepreneur who owns a vast fried food empire, a dad-daughter duo who presents a unique gardening tool, an entertainer with the weirdest idea for exercises, and a businesswoman who has launched a product that connects customers with local artists.

So are you done with the last episode yet? If yes, it’s time to get ready for another episode. Read on to know everything about ‘Shark Tank’ season 11 episode 21.

Shark Tank Season 11 Episode 21 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘Shark Tank’ season 11 episode 21 is slated to release on May 6, 2020, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT on ABC.

This will be followed by episode 22 on May 8, 2020. The show will wrap up with its 24th episode on May 15, 2020, preceded by episode 23 on May 13, 2020.

Where to Watch Shark Tank Season 11 Episode 21 Online?

If you have a cable subscription, you can watch full episodes of ‘Shark Tank’ by tuning in to ABC at the designated time slot. Otherwise, you can catch up on the episodes online the day after they are aired on ABC’s official website.

The third option is to watch the episodes online on YouTube TV. Otherwise, you can log in to your Hulu account and catch up on the already-released episodes. Also, if want to ditch cable, you should know it is available for streaming on Directv & Fubo TV.

Shark Tank Season 11 Episode 20 Recap:

In episode 20, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John, and Kevin O’Leary meet up at the Shark Tank to evaluate four businesses. Among the pitches this week, we have Fried Green Tomatoes, Little Burros, Jiggaerobics, and Mural Painter.

Holly Cooper from Nashville owns a food truck business, Fried Green Tomatoes, where she sells different types of favorite Southern foods. She makes an income of above $6000 every day. Her recipes are so popular that they have become local staples and she even sells her batter recipes to more than 600 boutique stores. Holly wants to build a franchise for her food truck business and is searching for an investor who would contribute $200,000 for a 15% equity share. Daymond John and Barbara Corcoran are impressed with the idea and they make their offers. Holly finally chooses Barbara, who agrees to invest $200,000 for 30%.

The Thorsen clan is on the lookout for a partner who would spend $250,000 for 10% equity of their company called Little Burros. The brand offers a patented garden tool organizer, which easily fits inside any standard wheelbarrow. It can hold a lot of items, including sensitive products in its waterproof compartment. Kevin O’Leary and Lori Greiner extend their deals but the family is not impressed by the royalty offers and does not go ahead with the said arrangement.

LaDonte Lotts has launched a fitness program, Jiggaerobics, which allows people to exercise while dancing to a rhythmic beat. He explains that his brand wants to expand via training and licensing instructors. The Sharks, however, cannot relate to the idea and decline to make an offer. Finally, artist Emily Strauss owns Mural Painter Inc., where she partners artists with businesses on the search of hand-painted murals. Emily aims at expanding her enterprise to more cities and wants an investor. Kevin O’Leary and Barbara Corcoran extend their offers. Emily eventually picks Barbara who will invest $300,000 for a 15% share.

