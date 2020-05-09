‘Shark Tank’ is finally nearing the end of another amazing run. The next episode will be the penultimate installment from the current season, which will then wrap up with the finale next week itself. But before focussing on the future, let’s discuss what happened on Friday’s 22nd episode. We witnessed four new remarkable pitches — including a contemporary revamp of a fading men’s fashion trend, a unique textile brand, a product meant to establish closeness between new dads and babies, and a gadget to handle one of the messiest milestones of childhood. Well, we will cover whatever ensued in the episode in our recap section. But prior to that, let’s find out more about the release and streaming details of episode 23.

Shark Tank Season 11 Episode 23 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘Shark Tank’ season 11 episode 23 is slated to release on May 13, 2020, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT on ABC. This is the penultimate episode from the season. The show will wrap up with its 24th episode on May 15, 2020.

Where to Watch Shark Tank Season 11 Episode 23 Online?

If you have a cable subscription, you can watch full episodes of ‘Shark Tank’ by tuning in to ABC at the designated time slot. Otherwise, you can catch up on the episodes online the day after they are aired on ABC’s official website.

The third option is to watch the episodes online on YouTube TV. Otherwise, you can log in to your Hulu account and catch up on the already-released episodes. Also, if want to ditch cable, you should know it is available for streaming on Directv & Fubo TV.

Shark Tank Season 11 Episode 22 Recap:

One of the very interesting ideas presented in episode 22 is Potty Safe, developed by parents Colt and Daisy Hall. The product was created by the couple when they faced several issues while giving potty training to their own daughter when she was a toddler. The gadget’s complete name is Potty Safe Child Proof Potty Training Toilet, which comprises a detachable bowl that’s attached to a chair. It also has a childproof lock and the product makes the entire process extremely easy and mess-free.

Another product is The Bondaroo, pitched by the founder of MyDadWare, Nick Baker. It enables skin-to-skin bonding between fathers and newborns. In 2015, Nick and his wife, Dawn, welcomed their baby girl, Eva to the world. But since the pregnancy was complicated, Nick had to step in to take responsibility for caring for his daughter. This is when he understood the importance of the real human touch. Eventually, with Dawn by his side, Nick launched MyDadWare — a brand that offers comfortable apparel, which promotes skin-to-skin bonding between fathers and their kids.

Next, we see Tough Tie, launched by Kevin Shoemaker and Skylar Bennett in January 2017. The range of ties from this brand is not only stain-free and but is durable, innovative, and stylish. The final product showcased in episode 22 is Lord von Schmitt, founded by Schuyler Ellers. The company deals in high-fashion knitwear, which is warm, comfortable, and striking, and are made from breathable fabric.

