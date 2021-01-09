In the 9th episode of ‘Shark Tank’ season 12, Sharks Mark, Barbara, Kevin, Lori, and Robert listen to pitches from four entrepreneurs with creative ideas – a former WNBA player who knows exactly what athletes want in a sports drink; an entrepreneur who takes the help of a superstar to show off his work from home necessity; and a couple who has invented something that spices up relationships. We have provided more details about the last episode in the recap section. Let’s see what the next episode – season 12 episode 10 – has in store for us.

Watch Shark Tank Season 12 Episode 10 Release Date:

‘Shark Tank’ season 12 episode 10 is set to premiere on January 15, 2021, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT on ABC.

Where to Watch Shark Tank Season 12 Episode 10 Online?

If you have a valid cable subscription, you can watch the 10th episode of ‘Shark Tank’ season 12 by simply tuning in to ABC at the time slot mentioned above. You also have the option to watch the episode online, the day after it is aired, on ABC’s official website. Additionally, you can stream the episode online on YouTube TV. Otherwise, you can also use your Hulu account to watch and catch up on the already-released episodes. Also, if you plan on ditching the cable, you should know it is available for streaming on Directv & Fubo TV.

Shark Tank Season 12 Episode 10 Spoilers

In the 10th episode, Sharks Mark, Barbara, Kevin, Lori, and Daymond will hear out four teams of hopefuls and decide whether or not to invest in their business. The pitches will be from the following start-ups – “A twist on traditional sauces; artisan-made designs inspired by the craftsmanship of each country; a vibrant beauty and lifestyle brand that celebrates the creators’ multicultural heritage” — as outlined by ABC

Shark Tank Season 12 Episode 9 Recap

One of the highlights from the 9th episode is the product introduced by CEO Bing Howenstein from Boulder, Colorado. He has designed an innovative work-from-home necessity. Called the ALL33 BackStrong C1, this luxury ergonomic office chair features a rocking bucket seat, complete with back support and posture control. In fact, you can sit in any position. Some of the celebs who have endorsed it are Bruce Willis, Cindy Crawford, Paula Abdul, Dr. Travis Stork, Shaquille O’Neal, and Justin Bieber. Offering a 60 Day Guarantee, the product also comes with a guarantee of 100% money back.

On the other hand, the next product showcased in the episode is TrophySmack, founded by Dax Holt and Matt Welsh. The product enhances the interest factor of fantasy sports by offering unique and customizable trophies, championship belts, awards, and other additional rewards. The brand was launched as a garage startup and it also has a range of trophies for the losing side. It also contains entirely customizable trophies that can be gifted to celebrate numerous events and occassions.

