In the 12th episode of ‘Shark Tank’ season 12, Sharks Mark, Barbara, Kevin, Lori, and Robert listen to four entrepreneurs’ pitches with creative ideas. We first have Yono Clip, a robotic gadget that gets rid of germs by attaching to any surface. The second product is NightCap, a special type of cover for cups that prevents drink spiking. Rule Breaker is a snack bar created from minimal quantities of sugar. However, here, sugar is not the main ingredient. The primary ingredients are chickpeas, which give the treats a healthy touch. Finally, MountainFlow Eco-Wax is an eco-friendly ski wax. We have provided more details about the last episode in the recap section. Let’s see what the next episode – season 12, episode 13 – has in store for us.

‘Shark Tank’ season 12 episode 13 is set to premiere on February 12, 2021, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT on ABC.

In the 13th episode, Sharks Mark, Barbara, Kevin, Lori, and Daymond will hear out four teams of hopefuls and decide whether or not to invest in their business. The pitches will be from four different start-ups. And here are the details of the products: “Jax Sheets; reusable, eco-friendly, more comfortable bed sheets that will last you and your spouse year-round, The Pizza Cupcake; pizza-flavored bagels shaped like cupcakes, IceBeanie; cooler technology in a beanie to relieve chronic stress headaches, especially after high energy sports games, and Draft Top; can opener to remove can tops from draft beer, as well as any other canned beverages.”

Yono Clip is a compact, portable, and inexpensive gadget, which keeps your daily items off the floor, close to your reach, and free from any germs. It utilizes the power of a reversed suction-cup technology and includes a proprietary locking system. Featuring a carabiner clip, the Yono Clip can attach your personal items. On the other hand, NightCap is a drink-spiking prevention scrunchie. One can wear it as a hair tie or wristband and can use it to protect their drinks. The reusable, washing machine-friendly product easily fits over almost all types of cups and glasses. Rule Breaker Snacks are delish, soft-baked brownies, which are vegan and contain low quantities of sugar. The healthy snack is certified gluten-free, free of nuts, common allergens, preservatives, and GMOs. Finally, MountainFlow Eco-Wax is an eco-friendly accessory, best-suited for the snow and bike industries. It is a high-performance ski wax and bike lube, which is biodegradable and is manufactured from plant-based ingredients.

