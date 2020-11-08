In the latest episode of ‘Shark Tank’ season 12 that dropped this week, we saw four creative pitches — a healthy alternative to salt, a spring-loaded cake stand, a unique approach to traditional carving knives, and a gadget that can attach a cellphone to almost any surface. More on that later. Now, the show is all set to drop its next part. Excited to know what the fifth episode has in store for fans? Well, we have you covered!

Shark Tank Season 12 Episode 5 Release Date:

‘Shark Tank’ season 12 episode 5 is slated to release on November 13, 2020, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT on ABC.

Shark Tank Season 12 Episode 5 Spoilers

The fifth episode of ‘Shark Tank’ season 12 features a bunch of new, innovative product pitches — Fitfighter, Liftid, Foam Party Hats, and Bee D’Vine Honey Wine. Fitfighter is a unique fitness system that helps one to reap the maximum benefits from their exercise routines. Liftid is a high-tech headband, created to energize the brain. Foam Party Hats are a different type of partywear whereas Bee D’Vine is a kind of wine made from honey.

Where to Watch Shark Tank Season 12 Episode 5 Online?

If you have a cable subscription, you can watch the fifth episode for ‘Shark Tank’ season 12 by tuning in to ABC at the designated time slot. Otherwise, you can catch up on the episode online the day after it is aired on ABC’s official website. The third option is to watch the episode online on YouTube TV. Otherwise, you can log in to your Hulu account and catch up on the already-released episodes. Also, if want to ditch cable, you should know it is available for streaming on Directv & Fubo TV.

Shark Tank Season 12 Episode 4 Recap

Episode 4 kicks off by introducing us to two entrepreneurs from Los Angeles, who want to prove that “they’re worth their salt” — as outlined by ABC. The duo pitches a healthy alternative to the seasoning staple, namely, Jada Spices. The second pitch is delivered by a mother and son team from Newton, Massachusetts. They attempt to impress the Sharks by showcasing their spring-loaded cake stand.

The third entry is a husband and wife pair from Sanford, Florida. The couple has invented an entertaining approach to the tried-and-true carving knives, which are usually used during holidays. The electric carving knife shaped like a chainsaw, called Mighty Carver, has already made a name for itself on the global market. Finally, an entrepreneur from St Louis, Missouri, pitches his product (Flipstik), which uses space technology to attach cellphones to almost any surface.

Akeem Shannon’s Flipstik secures a deal of $100,000 for 25% company share with Shark Lori Greiner. Lance Burney and Kim Burney ask $100,000 for 20% for Mighty Carver and settles on a deal of $100,000 for 25% with Shark Daymond John. Jordan Long and Liz Charm seek a deal of $200,000 for 8% for their cake popping stand but return home empty-handed. Finally, Jada Spices, plant-based, vegan chicken salt and spices, pitched by Khasha Touloei and Maynard Okereke, lands a deal of $250,000 for 33% from Shark Barbara Corcoran.

Read More: Update on Mighty Carver From Shark Tank