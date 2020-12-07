Investigation Discovery’s ‘Twisted Sisters’ is a True Crime series featuring chilling cases of violent murders. Executive produced by Khloe Kardashian, the series entails tales of intertwined webs of relations with emphases on sisterhoods. The episodes are an hour long each focusing on either crime committed together by sisters or crimes committed in wake of disparity between two sisters. Season 2 of the show comprises ten more such episodes investigating the relationship between sisters that led to sinister crimes. The season commenced with a similar engaging case of Shelly Tyburski’s murder under the episode title ‘Go to Daddy’.

How Did Shelly Tyburski Die?

Shelly Tyburski’s body was first discovered by a Bay Village man on Sunday, 15th March 2015. He had stumbled across the body as he was taking pictures of a property he owned near Victory Park. At the time of the discovery, the investigating team deduced that she had been dead for about a day or two. They ran the fingerprints found on the body but could not track an arrest record pertaining to them. The description of the body as released by the Police mentioned her probable age to have been between 18 and 35 years and her weight to have been 200 pounds along with a brief account of her tattoos.

The autopsy of the body failed to reveal the identity which was later confirmed by Tyburski’s grandmother who had called the police station after recognizing her granddaughter in the media reports on the TV released by the Police. Even after the autopsy, Tyburski’s cause of death remained uncertain. The reports showed evidence of blunt force trauma to Shelly’s head and chest. But it was concluded that they were not adequately fatal to cause death.

In a subsequent press conference, the police further mentioned that the victim possessed scars on various parts of her face; one on the left side of her face, one on the left lower lip, another one below her chin, and the fourth one under the center of her lips. She also had a scar on her throat which could have been the outcome of a tracheotomy. The facial scars were said to have been the consequence of a probable car accident and were not associated with her death. The cause of death was later found to be suffocation.

Who Killed Shelly Tyburski?

Shelly Tyburski’s mother, Janet Tyburski was responsible for Shelly Tyburski’s murder. She was aided by her younger daughter in moving Shelly’s body. Shelly, 26 at the time of her demise, was killed in a struggle incited between her and her mother on March 13th, 2015. During the struggle, Janet had suffocated Shelly with a pillow which resulted in her death. She had then coerced her younger daughter into helping her move Shelly’s body.

Shelly’s death was a consequence of a sudden lack of control on Janet’s part who claimed that she had not been in her “right mind”. Her deep-rooted negative impression of Shelly is said to have played a major role in shaping her behavior towards her older daughter. Right after her husband’s death in 1999, Janet had begun noticing different patterns of traits in both her daughters. Hannah imbibed her father’s admirable qualities which were reflected in her impeccable academic results and her success as a high school athlete.

Shelly suffered from mental health issues after she lost her father at the age of 8. She was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and had run away from her home twice. In her early 20s, she met a musician in his 40s and indulged in an affair with him. She soon became pregnant by him but consequently managed to repair her relationship with her mother who helped her raise her son. However, the mother-daughter relationship took turn for the worse when Janet lost her job earlier in the same year which added to the accumulating tension.

While Janet pleaded guilty to the murder along with charges of felonious assault and evidence tampering, Hannah pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of gross abuse of a corpse. This gruesome tale of a mother-daughter relationship gone wrong has intrigued many fans of ‘Twisted Sisters’.

