‘America’s Got Talent’ is a reality competition show where dreams come true. NBC’s hit summer series has been injecting unadulterated entertainment into the veins of the mainstream audiences since June 2006. It features several creative artists from the United States as well as other parts of the world, who grace the stage to showcase their unique talent. Season 15 introduced us to many such aspirants, and one of them is Shevon Nieto. Here’s everything you need to know about her!

Shevon Nieto Nationality: Where is She From?

Shevon Nieto was born as Shevon Stoddart, in a tight-knit family in Jamaica, situated in the Caribbean Sea. She spent her initial years in the island country and when she was 4, the Stoddart family moved to Uniondale, which is a hamlet in Long Island, New York.

Shevon has always been athletic and her parents pushed her to join the track team. As a part of the track team of Uniondale High School in the ninth-grade, she ran the 400-meter hurdles and scored the third rank in New York State in 400 meters. Apart from sports, Shevon developed an interest in music, from a young age. She currently lives in South Pasadena in Los Angeles County, California, with her loving husband, Jamie Nieto.

Shevon Nieto’s Husband and Family

The biggest rock in Shevon’s life is her husband, Jamie Nieto. A two-time Olympic high jumper himself, Jamie and Shevon met each other while shooting for a commercial, back in 2010. The two went their separate ways but reconnected while supporting a crowdfunding campaign in 2012.

Jamie asked her out on a lunch date and the two have been together since.

In April 2016, Jamie’s life changed when a back-flip went wrong and he got partially paralyzed from the chest down. On July 22, 2017, the couple got married at the Greater Christ Temple Apostolic Church and Jamie even walked Shevon down the aisle, taking baby steps on his own two feet.

Shevon is also close to her mother. Here’s a picture of the mother-daughter duo, enjoying an outing in Los Angeles.

Shevon Nieto: Age and Profession

The 37-year old is a track team hurdle coach and an up-and-coming singer. After bagging a scholarship from the University of South Carolina, Shevon set and broke personal records and moved closer to her final destination: the Olympics.

And because of determination and hard work, Shevon competed in the 400m hurdle in Summer Olympics, while representing Jamaica, alongside Usain Bolt, in the years 2004 and 2008.

She went on to compete in three world championships. As of 2020, Shevon still ranks ninth for the 400m hurdle in the world. After Jamie’s accident, Shevon retired from the sport to be by her man’s side.

Since then, Shevon has dedicated her time and effort to give training to aspiring athletes at South Pasadena High School Athletic Community as a track team coach for hurdles.

After checking off the Olympics, Shevon’s next goal is to flourish in the world of music. She also dropped an original music video called ‘Through the Good and Bad’ which she has dedicated to her husband and their beautiful love story.

Here’s a clip of her performing to her single, ‘Hot Girl.’

Shevon is also a brand ambassador for Puma Girl and regularly endorses the products on her Instagram feed. Together, the husband and wife have created a foundation called Helping Others Triumph, which works to help the aspiring athletes to fulfill their dreams.

She has also been a part of the American sitcom ‘In the Cut’ and the upcoming Netflix show, ‘Away.’

Shevon Nieto Prediction: How Far Will She Go?

In her audition round, Shevon has managed to win the hearts of the judges with her original song, ‘Through the Good and Bad.’ Shevon’s soulful and magnetic voice has scored her an entry into the next round in the competition. Shevon truly believes, “It feels really good to win your races, you know, but it’s the hardest race, those are the best ones. That win is worth everything.” Check out her audition performance!

Her willpower and drive to win will take her quite far in the competition. And if she manages to choose songs that go perfectly with her voice, we might even see her at the finals, and ultimately, bagging the win!

