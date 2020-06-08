Starring Elizabeth Moss in the lead role, ‘Shirley’ follows the story of the writer who gets an idea for a new twisted story when a couple comes to live in her house. The film mixes the elements of horror and thriller from Shirley Jackson’s works to the psychological insight into the mind of the writer and the woman who unwittingly becomes a part of the process. It concludes with their twisted relationship coming to an end. However, it seems too uncertain to call it the end. Will we see more of Shirley? Will we find out what happens next to Rose? Will there be a sequel to ‘Shirley’? Let’s find out.

Shirley Sequel Release Date

‘Shirley’ released on online platforms on June 5, 2020. The film opened to rave reviews, the praise particularly directed towards the performance of Elizabeth Moss as the eccentric Shirley Jackson.

As of now, there have been no official announcements about the follow-up of the movie. A sequel is warranted if the film leaves enough of something that needs to be explored in a second film or if it becomes popular enough with the audience who want to know more about the characters and where they end up after the events of the film. ‘Shirley’ gives a very conclusive ending to its characters, so the chances of making a sequel for it are considerably less. Also, the film is based on the book of the same name by Susan Scarf Merrell. There is no sequel to her novel, which means there is not enough material to continue with the story. However, this doesn’t necessarily mean that the story can’t be elaborated upon.

If the filmmakers decide to go forward with a sequel, there are a number of paths the story can take. If ‘Shirley 2’ is greenlit, we expect it to release sometime in 2023 or later.

Shirley Sequel Cast: Who’s in it?

‘Shirley’ stars Elizabeth Moss in the titular role. Odessa Young plays the role of Rose Nemser, a woman who gets entangled in the writing process of Shirley. Michael Stuhlbarg plays the role of Stanley Hyman, Shirley’s husband, and Logan Lerman appears in the role of Fred Nemser, Rose’s husband.

For the sequel, we expect Moss and Stuhlbarg to reprise their roles as the couple with a complicated marriage. Because Rose and Fred’s journey with Shirley and Stanley comes to an end, there is little chance of them to return for the second film. However, they could appear for a cameo. The next film could focus on a different couple who become the subjects of Shirley and Stanley’s manipulation. For this, new actors would be cast in fresh roles.

Shirley Sequel Plot: What can it be about?

‘Shirley’ focuses on Jackson’s process of finding a story in the people around her. Because she can’t get out of the house, her husband brings the inspirations to her. This time around, Rose becomes the muse that leads Shirley through the complex psyche of a girl whose disappearance is an unsolved case.

In the sequel, the story could focus on different people falling into the web of deception and manipulation of the couple. Because the film is about Shirley Jackson, it could also take a leap into her early years, focusing on the time when she first started to write horror-thrillers. It could also portray the events which led her to write her famous short-story, ‘The Lottery’.

Read More: Shirley Ending, Explained