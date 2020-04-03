Boasting high production value and diversity in its content, ‘Toy Boy‘ is a steamy mystery drama encircling the life of stripper Hugo Beltrán, who is set free after seven years of imprisonment. However, still being on pending trial, he sets out to find evidence to prove that he is innocent and was simply framed by his lover, for her husband’s murder.

Although Netflix already has a long catalog of enthralling crime dramas, ‘Toy Boy’ has managed to leave its mark with its unique blend of corny characters and an enjoyable romp of a whodunnit. So if you’ve already binged on its first season, here’s a list of similar shows that you might enjoy. Many of the shows mentioned below are available on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

6. Elite (2018-)

Collaborative creation of Carlos Monte and Darío Madrona, ‘Elite‘ revolves around the students of Las Encinas, a private school for the elite, where a clash ensues between the rich and poor students. But in the events that follow, this difference between the two classes leads to a murder and alters the life of every student.

‘Elite’ is a breakneck melodrama that highlights several issues pertinent to the school environment. From class disparity to the influence of social media, from bold sexual themes to surprisingly deep cultural references, ‘Elite’ walks you through it all. Brimming with plenty of clutch-your-pearls sex scenes and intense drama, ‘Elite’ is a glossy teen show you do not want to miss out on.

5. Cable Girls (2017-)

Set in 1920’s Spain, ‘Cable Girls‘ highlights the journey of four young women who start working at Spain’s first national telephone company, located in Madrid. Being the early crops of employed, all four of them fight for their independence in a world that tries to oppress them and set an early foundation for gender equality. Apart from its commendable historical references to gender identity, fashion and women’s rights, ‘Cable Girls’ has well-written characters and story arcs that are full of intriguing twists and drama.

4. Gran Hotel (2011-)

If you’ve been looking for a way to satiate your need for ‘Downtown Abbey,’ which ended way back in 2015, there’s no better show out there than ‘Gran Hotel.’ Set in Spain in the early 20th century, the show is about a grand scheme of politics and crime that ensues between the closed walls of a family-owned hotel in the fictional coastal Spanish town of Cantaloa. Although a bit over-the-top at times, Gran Hotel keeps you at the edge of your seat with its gorgeous historical drama, romance, and mysteries.

3. Ozark (2017-)

‘Ozark‘ is a dark and realistic crime drama that encircles the life of Marty Bryde (Jason Bateman), a financial advisor who also works as a money launderer for a dangerous Mexican drug cartel. Unfortunately for him, things don’t really go as planned and he is forced to move to Ozark and even pay off a substantial debt to a Mexican drug lord just to makes sure that his own family safe. ‘Ozark’ is very well written and has been compared to other classics such as ‘Sopranos‘ and ‘Broadwalk Empire.’ Throughout its runtime, you get to witness its characters go through several cathartic arcs in which they face grave adversities but eventually do find their way back to one another. Highly Recommended!

2. Queen of the South (2016-)

‘Queen of the South‘ is another compelling Spanish drama that revolves around a young woman named Teresa. She is forced to move to the United States after her drug-peddling boyfriend gets murdered by a cartel boss. Now determined to avenge his death, she embarks on a journey to become a drug lord herself. ‘Queen of the South’ gets you all wound up in its nail-biting tension and creates a good balance between its action and drama. Although its overarching plot does not involve too many mysteries, its story is poignant enough to keep you engaged.

1. If I Were You (2017)

‘Si fueras tú’, better known as ‘If I Were You’, is about a 17-year-old girl named Alba who moves to a new city with her uncle Miguel. Adapting to her new school turns out to be quite challenging for her and on top of that, the fact that she looks like Cris, another girl from the school who had previously disappeared, doesn’t really help either. Out of curiosity, dismissing all the dire consequences that may come with it, she sets out to solve the mystery of the girl’s disappearance. Although it’s not as popular as the other shows on this list, what makes it stand out is that it’s the first Spanish transmedia interactive show.

