‘Young Wallander’ is a detective drama that has recently come out on Netflix. The show is a modern reimagining of the famous detective series based on the best-selling Kurt Wallander novels written by Henning Mankell in the 90s. Swedish actor Adam Pålsson (‘Don’t Ever Wipe Tears Without Gloves’, ‘The Bridge’) is reprising the part of Wallander here, previously played by Krister Henriksson in the Swedish version, and later Kenneth Branagh took on the role in a BBC one adaptation. The six-part series is a prequel and focuses on the formative experiences – personal and professional – faced by young Wallander in his early twenties as a recently graduated police officer. If you’ve finished watching ‘Young Wallander’ and are looking for similar Nordic Noir shows, we have you covered. You can watch most of these shows on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

7. The Bridge (2011-2018)

Two highly competent detectives, Saga Noren (played by Sofia Helin) and Marin Rohde (played by Kim Bodnia) must join forces when a corpse is found on the frontier of their respective countries. Primarily, ‘The Bridge’ is the tale of a dynamic and plausible police partnership between the two lead characters. How it plays in the investigation makes up for an interesting watch.

6. Marcella (2016- present )

‘Marcella’ is a British noir inspired by Nordic dramas, centered on a former detective, the titular Marcella Backland (played by Anna Friel) who is drawn back to her work to investigate an unidentified serial killer who seems to be on a killing spree. Marcella is a strong female protagonist who is also grappling personal turmoil while working herself to the bone to catch the killer. The ultimate draw is the acclaimed writer, director, and producer of the show, Hans Rosenfeldt, the man behind the likes of ‘The Bridge’.

5. Bordertown (2016-2019)

Kari Sorjonen (played by Ville Virtanen) is an eccentric, exceptionally gifted detective who works for the National Bureau of Investigation in Finland and moves with his family to a serene town in the hopes of leading a more peaceful life. But things go haywire, as he uncovers drug trading, sex trafficking, and more such disturbing criminal violence. ‘Bordertown’ is beautifully shot and intelligently written, while managing to give viewers a semblance of Sherlock in Kari without overkilling it.

4. Fortitude (2015-2018)

Set in a town in the Arctic, ‘Fortitude’ is a psychological thriller full of the darkness hidden behind the picturesque façade of everyday life. A murder takes place in a remote Norwegian town and the reality comes crashing down around the residents. The frozen landscapes are enough to make that environment almost tangible. ‘Fortitude’ should be your go-to, if you’re on the lookout for a slow-burning, suspense trip into the deep Arctic snows.

3. Before We Die (2017)

‘Before We Die’ is a Swedish drama which follows a police officer Hanna Svensson (played by Marie Richardson) who’s leading a gloomy life compounded by her strained relationship with her son Christian (played by Adam Pålsson). Things take a turn for the worse when her colleague Sven (played by Alexej Manvelov) disappears without a trace. This may be considered a cross between ‘The Killing’ and ‘The Bridge’, excluding the eerie ingenious blind alleys and the intense humanness.

2. Trapped (2015)

‘Trapped’ is a crime drama set in a small Icelandic town, where an avalanche plays a key role in the premise of the show. When a dismembered corpse appears in the harbor, followed closely by a treacherous blizzard, who renders the town people trapped in the vicinity. Not only does that lead to potential suspects, but also leaves everyone paranoid as they know there’s a killer amongst them. The bleak backdrops, heinous secrets, and the disputed detective all come together to concoct a good Nordic noir.

1. Broadchurch (2013-2019)

‘Broadchurch’ is a British crime drama, where a murder mystery brings together two detectives – Ellie Miller (played by Olivia Colman) and Alec Hardy (played by David Tennant). One thing leads to another and soon they come to realize that this murder was just the tip of the iceberg. While the murder suspense plays at the forefront of the story, there are several other underlying such as grief and skepticism. The dreary backdrop peppered with gorgeous cinematography and architecture makes it all the more compelling. Beth Latimer (played by Jodie Whittaker) is another feather in the show’s casting cap. Colman’s phenomenal performance landed her Best Actress at the 2014 BAFTA awards.

