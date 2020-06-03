Si Robertson first rose to fame due to A&E’s ‘Duck Dynasty,’ where he became a breakout cast member. The former duck call maker at Duck Commander is lovingly referred to as ‘Uncle Si’ and has gone on to other things since his appearance on the show. However, recently Si Robertson became a victim to a celebrity death hoax. Before you get all concerned, let us clarify that the ‘Duck Dynasty’ alum is doing perfectly fine. So, how did the rumors about Si’s death actually begin?

Si Robertson Death Rumors:

Rumors about Si’s death started when Conservative Tears, a satirical site, put out an article declaring him to be dead. The report states that Si was found unresponsive in the woods just a few miles south of the ‘Duck Dynasty’ equipment warehouse. If you dig a little deeper into the report, the humorous tone becomes evident. However, it is understandable that many fans might have just shared the article after reading the headline, feeding fuel to the fire.

Notably, Conservative Tears clearly states that everything on it is fiction. Neither is ita lie and nor is it fake news because it is just not real. Their disclaimer reads that any similarities between the site’s fantasy and actual people, places, and events are purely coincidental. Accordingly, all images should be considered altered and satirical.

Nonetheless, the rumor got big enough to warrant a response from Si Robertson himself. The television personality put out a post on Facebook, stating, “There is a rumor going around that I have passed away. I’m still alive and kickin y’all! Don’t believe everything said on the internet, just like my stories it’s usually only 95% true!”

It is great to see that not only is Si alive, but his humor is intact as well. Despite the man himself quashing the rumors, a Facebook page called Our Loved Ones, shared the news again on March 14, 2020. Perhaps, netizens were fooled into believing that Si was dead this time. However, many remained skeptical, and one user has commented that there’s no reason for putting up a fake death report.

There’s no need to worry about Si’s wellbeing because he appeared in a YouTube video well after both waves of death hoaxes. According to a clip uploaded on May 19, 2020, you can see that Si has quite a humorous take on the news that has been doing its rounds on Facebook. He clarifies that the reason for his absence from the public eye is because he’s maintaining social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans will surely be glad to hear that their favorite cast member is alive and going about his day to day activities. After all, in the age of the internet, where we often share news by reading the thumbnail, we expose ourselves to the possibility of believing false information. That is precisely what has happened in the case of Si Robertson’s apparent demise. Before you leave, check out the latest update from Si on his official Facebook page.

https://hubs.ly/H0qTNQt0 HEY JACK! CHECK THIS OUT…CLICK THE LINK!!https://hubs.ly/H0qTNQt0 Posted by Si Robertson on Thursday, May 28, 2020

