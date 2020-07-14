‘America’s Got Talent’ or ‘AGT’ is a talent-based reality competition show that picks entertainers from around the world and offers them the stage to give their best shot at mesmerizing the expert judging panel and bagging their votes to stay in the show and compete for $1 million. Among the fresh batch of contestants in the fifteenth season, is dancer Siena Uremovic, who is ready to show America, that she has what it takes to win the show. Curious to know more about her? We have got your back!
Siena Uremovic Nationality: Where Is She From?
Siena Uremovic has been born and raised in Melbourne, Australia. It is the capital and most populous city of the state of Victoria. While growing up in The Garden State, Siena had access to all the facilities, thanks to her loving and supportive parents who have always stood by her like a rock.
View this post on Instagram
Hawaii is an absolute dream!!! 🌺 Enjoying some well deserved time off. More pics to come 😉 🌊🌞 #dance #dancer #officialsiena #hawaii #travel #beach #beachgirl #sun #light #summer #2019 #vacation #holiday #smile #behappy #adidas #sunnies #waterfall #water #aussie #tropical #honalulu #blessed #grateful #blueeyes #eyes #natural #timeoff
Her social media account is packed with pictures of Siena doing what she does best. She has refrained from divulging any information about her parents. Siena developed a fascination for dancing when she was as young as four years old. Her flexibility allowed her to indulge in athletic activities. Here’s a picture of a 6-year-old Siena, putting her flexibility on display!
Siena Uremovic: Age and Career
Siena is no stranger to the limelight. The 17-year-old has been in the spotlight from a very early age. She also appeared on the TLC’s reality show ‘Toddlers & Tiaras.’ Apart from that, Siena also participated in several pageants and posed for several concept photoshoots.
Over the years, the entertainer has won numerous dance competitions. She received professional dance training at Melbourne’s leading performing arts school called The Dance Company or TDC.
She earned the title of Miss Teen at KAR in 2016. In 2018, Siena won the Senior Dancer of the Year at Hollywood Bound Nationals. Siena performed alongside the famous, Justice Crew, and also gained an opportunity to sing with Jack Vidgen for ‘Telethon’ on the Seven Network. The dancer is an ambassador for various brands like Inspire Dancewear, KAR, and Diva Dance Photography, among others.
She has appeared in multiple plays and short films in her career, which also includes the movie ‘Paper Planes’ and shows like ‘Little Lunch’ and ‘Mustangs FC.’ She also won multiple accolades at various competitions like Starpower Talent, Showcase Dance, and View Dance Challenge.
View this post on Instagram
@viewdancechallengeau results✨ •OVERALLS• Overall senior solo highest score Overall solo highest score Overall elite highest score of the whole competition from solos, duos and troupes Overall highest duo score @amykeen_dance •SOLOS• 1st place lyrical (platinum score) 1st place contemp (platinum score) 1st place open (platinum score) 1st place duet (high gold) •Special awards• Invitation to Greece! “No holding back” lyrical “Confident and committed” contemp “Heart, soul & execution” open Overall Top Studio award! Winning $1,000 and a trip to Fiji! Such amazing placings for all of @tdcthedancecompany troupe routines!! So proud❣️ Massive massive thanks to everyone for all the support and love today, truly appreciate it! To all my teachers you know how grateful I am and couldn’t do it without you @la_hammer @lewis.shilvock @kira_stray
In January 2020, she was crowned Teen National Grand Champion at Dancelife Unite. For more details, check out the picture below!
View this post on Instagram
@dancelifeunite NATIONALS 2020✨ Jeez what a week!!!! @dancelifeunite TEEN NATIONAL GRAND CHAMPION!! 🏆1st Place national champion contemporary solo 🏆1st Place national champion acro solo 🏆2nd place open solo 🏆 overall Acro champion COMPLETELY OVERWHELMED with all of my results especially with such INCREDIBLE talent!!! More then a few tears were shed when @izzy.bitsikas and @lexi_grace_r were also announced as champions of their age group. Can’t wait to share this amazing experience with two of my little besties💘 To my teachers ahhh where to start! @tdcthedancecompany All of this is completely nuts and I owe it all to you and your dedication to my training @la_hammer you know how special you are to me and you have really pushed me to be my best @lewis.shilvock ahh no one can get over this incredible solo we have created together. WHAT A TEAM. @cooperbottams thank you for my stunning piece of art, nothing but positivity to be said, so so blessed to have such influential and amazing coaches on my journey❣️❣️
Siena Uremovic Prediction: How Far Will She Go?
The contemporary dancer’s acrobatic flair and upper and lower body movements are her strength. She has been dancing for over a decade and has garnered has a lot of experience, which might pave the way for her to go farther in the competition.
Her blindfold routine elevates her uniqueness factor and if she manages to mesmerize the judges with that, there is no doubt that she’ll gain an upper hand over other dancers who are competing in the fifteenth season. With her positive mindset and confidence, Siena is here to stay and can even win!
Read More: Tommy Socks From AGT: Everything We Know