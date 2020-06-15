One popular sub-genre of reality series simply follows a bunch of contestants/cast members as they live their lives. However, there is always a component that sets these contestants/cast members apart from the majority. This is generally the component that the reality shows focus on. Series like ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians‘ focus on celebrities, for instance. However, most MTV reality shows focus on gathering a bunch of young people in a single place, often focusing on a wistfully hard-partying lifestyle. ‘Siesta Key‘ employs that format with a few minor tweaks and a ridiculously exotic location.

The show revolves around a group of young adults who return to their hometown. Along with their friends, these people go through life’s various challenges. There is romance, heartbreak, friendship, and professional expectations. Apart from that, there is (obviously) a lot of hooking up. The contestants/cast members, in the process, end up attempting to discover who they are.

There is Alex Kompothecras whose past hookup threatens to destroy his future with his partner named Alyssa. Then there is Juliette who attempts to take charge of both, her personal and professional life. Apart from that, Maddison and Brandon are depicted to be faced with life-altering decisions while Kelsey and Garrett get regularly bothered with their trust issues. ‘Siesta Key’ follows a format similar to ‘Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County.’

Where is Siesta Key Filmed?

As mentioned earlier, ‘Siesta Key’ is set in a rather exotic place. That is what sets the show apart from other series. Its location is what makes the series’ contestants/cast members different from regular youngsters. It adds an element of wistfulness to the series as it portrays a rather chill lifestyle filled with happening parties.

Siesta Key, Florida

Filming for the show is carried out in the place that its title refers to: Siesta Key. Siesta Key is a barrier island near the coast of Sarasota in Florida. The beach boasts of picturesque, sandy beaches and tropical weather that is perfect for letting loose.

Some of the places within Siesta Key which have appeared on the show include Siesta Key Oyster Bar, Daiquiri Deck, and The Old Salty Dog. All three places are extremely happening watering holes which promise a lively atmosphere and a decent crowd. Have a look:

All roads lead to the Deck… 🌸 #HappyFriday #HappyHour #VeniceIsland Posted by Daiquiri Deck on Friday, September 20, 2019

The Beach Club at Siesta Key also appears on the show. Have a look at some photos shared by the MTV show’s official Instagram handle:

