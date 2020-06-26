The third season of ‘Siesta Key’, which returned after a hiatus on June 16, 2020, has seen multiple indecisions related to romance and discussions over past relationships. There’s so much going on that we cannot predict how things will end in the finale. For instance, this week, Juliette’s rollercoaster of a love life gets the central focus. Of course, we will come to the details later. But before that, you should know that the show is all set to release its next episode in the coming week. And here’s everything you need to know about it.

Siesta Key Season 3 Episode 15 Release Date:

‘Siesta Key’ season 3 episode 15 will premiere on June 30, 2020, on MTV, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT.

Siesta Key Season 3 Episode 15 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘I’m Ready for a Good Guy’. As far as its official synopsis goes, here’s how MTV describes it: “Alex and Alyssa find out their relationship challenges are far from over, and Juliette learns that Alex and Alyssa are back together. Amanda and JJ fight over Amanda’s exes. BG reintroduces Camilla to the group.”

One of the major reveals made in this episode will be the absence of Alex from the next episodes due to some racist remarks he posted on social media. Since he is a major character in the reality drama, it is apparent that the creators might need to introduce some twists to keep the narration interesting.

Where to Stream Siesta Key Season 3 Episode 15 Online?

‘Siesta Key’ drops new episodes every Tuesday evening at 8 pm ET on MTV. If you already have the channel as a part of your cable subscription, simply tune in to your television at the above time slot and watch the latest episodes without any spoilers. Episodes, after their tv release, also land on MTV’s official site for online streaming. The next go-to option is to choose any of the cable-free, live-streaming services. Some of the popular go-to platforms are Directv, Fubo TV, Philo TV, and Sling TV. You can additionally rent full seasons or single episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

Siesta Key Season 3 Episode 14 Recap

Although several major incidents happen in episode 14, the sole focus in this week’s part is on Juliette. Juliette Porter has already moved on from her lover, Alex Kompothecras, and is now in a relationship with Robby Hayes. However, here’s the twist. After a brief stint of dating the new guy, she is confused between him and Alex — as she feels she is still drawn toward her ex. But Alex is seriously involved with Alyssa Salerno.

After hooking up with Alex in Nashville, Juliette is adamant about letting Alyssa know about the incident. And in spite of creating such a mess, she is still not sure of Alex. In fact, she is already interested in another guy, who happens to be a billionaire. In her own words, “He’s hot, he’s loaded.” But when her friends ask Juliette, if she is dating the man only for his money, she breaks down. So has she found her right guy this time — after so many mistakes? The next episodes might give an answer.

Read More: Siesta Key Filming Locations