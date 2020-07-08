Ever since ‘Siesta Key’ season 3 made a comeback after a hiatus in June 2020, the reality show has been creating waves with its controversies. And now, with a bundle of joy making its way into Alex and Alyssa’s lives, things are getting even more heated. Alyssa has already revealed the news to her parents and in this week’s episode, she confides in Amanda, JJ, and Celine Chloe about the same. Everyone is shocked, no doubt, but it’s Juliette’s reaction that’s gold! Yes, in episode 16, we see the stars getting entangled in more drama and we have covered the details in our recap section. But before that, you should know that the show is all set to release its next episode in the coming week. And here’s everything you need to know about it.

Siesta Key Season 3 Episode 17 Release Date:

‘Siesta Key’ season 3 episode 17 will premiere on July 14, 2020, on MTV, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT.

Siesta Key Season 3 Episode 17 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘I Wish Alex the Best’. As far as its official synopsis goes, here’s how MTV describes it: “Juliette tries to move on from Alex drama by diving into work; Chloe spreads a rumor about Alex, and Madison is fed up with Chloe’s meddling; Kelsey’s past comes back to shake things up between her and Garrett.”

Where to Stream Siesta Key Season 3 Episode 17 Online?

‘Siesta Key’ drops new episodes every Tuesday evening at 8 pm ET on MTV. If you already have the channel as a part of your cable subscription, simply tune in to your television at the above time slot and watch the latest episodes without any spoilers. Episodes, after their tv release, also land on MTV’s official site for online streaming. The next go-to option is to choose any of the cable-free, live-streaming services. Some of the popular go-to platforms are Directv, Fubo TV, Philo TV, and Sling TV. You can additionally rent full seasons or single episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

Siesta Key Season 3 Episode 16 Recap

Juliette Porter has been doing everything to get back Alex Kompothecras, which includes telling Alyssa Salerno about Alex and her hookup in Nashville. But that does not work either and Alex and Alyssa get back together. In fact, their bond has grown stronger and the couple is even expecting a baby. On the other hand, Chloe Trautman informs Kelsey Owens and Madison Hausburg that Alyssa is expecting. Juliette hears the news and weeps uncontrollably, saying: “He wins.”

We do feel sorry for Juliette but she should have seen this coming. But it was quite evil on her part to try creating a rift by telling Alyssa about her one-night stand. She is also interested in a new guy called Sam, whom she brands as “fully loaded”. And this makes us wonder if Juliette chooses her men only on the basis of money! Well, Alex’s time in the show is limited since he has been terminated from MTV’s contract because of his racist comments on social media. So, maybe, Juliette will get her own separate storyline. Only time will tell!

