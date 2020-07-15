Chloe Trautman has been known to create problems! And this week, she is at it again. She learns from Amanda that Alex Kompothecras is not willing to commit to his pregnant girlfriend, Alyssa Salerno. Chloe then decides to share this dirty piece of gossip with her girlfriends. So how do these new bits of information affect our stars? Well, we have covered the details of the 17th episode in our recap section. But before that, you should know that the show is all set to release its next episode in the coming week. And here’s everything you need to know about it.

Siesta Key Season 3 Episode 18 Release Date:

‘Siesta Key’ season 3 episode 18 will premiere on July 21, 2020, on MTV, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT.

Siesta Key Season 3 Episode 18 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘I’m Thankful’. As far as its official synopsis goes, here’s how MTV describes it: “Juliette hangs out with a billionaire; Alyssa’s family questions Alex’s loyalty; Madisson distances herself from the whole group by hanging out with Alex and Alyssa; Amanda’s distrust of JJ ruins their relationship.”

Where to Stream Siesta Key Season 3 Episode 18 Online?

‘Siesta Key’ drops new episodes every Tuesday evening at 8 pm ET on MTV. If you already have the channel as a part of your cable subscription, simply tune in to your television at the above time slot and watch the latest episodes without any spoilers. Episodes, after their tv release, also land on MTV’s official site for online streaming. The next go-to option is to choose any of the cable-free, live-streaming services. Some of the popular go-to platforms are Directv, Fubo TV, Philo TV, and Sling TV. You can additionally rent full seasons or single episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

Siesta Key Season 3 Episode 17 Recap

Alex has always managed to offend fans with his distasteful comments. Previously, he had posted some hateful racial comments on social media, which forced MTV to cut all ties with him. And this is the reason why we see less of him in episode 17 as well. However, he still continues to infuriate viewers with his disrespectful behavior, even in the minimal time that he makes an appearance. And this time, he chooses to show his darker side, regarding his girlfriend, Alyssa. Apparently, he reveals that the baby is her responsibility and he cannot wake up in the middle of the night to change diapers.

On the other hand, Chloe Trautman, who always loves to cause drama, shares before Madisson Hausburg, Kelsey Owens, and Juliette Porter that Alex had said, in another four years, he and Alyssa will definitely go their separate ways. According to her, Alex also stated that the upcoming baby will be completely Alyssa’s responsibility. Chloe, however, adds that the information was passed onto her by Amanda Miller. We do not know yet who is speaking the truth but if Alex really said what Chloe claims he did, he should think twice before going forward in this relationship with Alyssa.

