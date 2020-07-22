This week, in ‘Siesta Key’, it is very clear that old patterns are getting repeated. While there are questions about Alex’s loyalty, Juliette is attempting to get over her feelings for Alex. Well, that is a good bit of news but we still need to see how Juliette’s latest romantic link-up works out, considering her chaotic past. Well, we have covered the details of the 18th episode in our recap section. But before that, you should know that the show is all set to release its next episode in the coming week. And here is everything you need to know about it.

Siesta Key Season 3 Episode 19 Release Date:

‘Siesta Key’ season 3 episode 19 will premiere on July 28, 2020, on MTV, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT.

Siesta Key Season 3 Episode 19 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘”I Want Him To Have A Girl’. As far as its official synopsis goes, here’s how MTV describes it: “The Kingdom is divided when things heat up between Juliette and Sam. Alex and Alyssa find out the gender of their baby. Amanda and JJ move on from their break up, and Kelsey confronts Jake for not respecting her relationship.”

Where to Stream Siesta Key Season 3 Episode 19 Online?

‘Siesta Key’ drops new episodes every Tuesday evening at 8 pm ET on MTV. If you already have the channel as a part of your cable subscription, simply tune in to your television at the above time slot and watch the latest episodes without any spoilers. Episodes, after their tv release, also land on MTV’s official site for online streaming. The next go-to option is to choose any of the cable-free, live-streaming services. Some of the popular go-to platforms are Directv, Fubo TV, Philo TV, and Sling TV. You can additionally rent full seasons or single episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

Siesta Key Season 3 Episode 18 Recap

Juliette Porter finally shows signs of moving on from Alex Kompothecras. Juliette’s friend, Chloe Trautman, is helping the former in her efforts. Chloe connects with Sam Logan, a fresh face in the ‘Siesta Key’ cast, and informs Juliette: “Sam is better than Alex in every single way – personality, looks, bank account.” However, we are yet to see how this new tryst turns out for Juliette. On the other hand, Alex needs to convince his girlfriend Alyssa Salerno’s parents and prove that he is good enough for their daughter. They have learned about Alex’s hookup with Juliette in Nashville and know that he was dating Alyssa at that time. However, Alex seems unperturbed even under so much pressure.

According to Chloe, Alex had told Amanda and JJ Mizell that his and Alyssa’s relationship will not last more than three to four years. Amanda later says that she does not know anything about the conversation. However, we are not sure yet. After all, Alex has not been the most trustworthy person all this while. On the other hand, Juliette has been through several breakups to date. Therefore, it will be exciting to see how her latest romantic link-up unfolds in the near future.

