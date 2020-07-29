‘Siesta Key’ is slowly nearing the end of a long third season. And this means that certain storylines need closure. However, it is not yet sure if all of the hanging threats will be resolved in the much-awaited finale — which is still a couple of weeks away. After all, life always does not have clear, happy endings. After an eventful episode, which focuses on Juliette’s trysts with Sam, we still have more drama to unfold in the next episodes. Well, we have covered the details of the 19th part in our recap section. But before that, you should know that the show is all set to release its next episode in the coming week. And here is everything you need to know about it.

Siesta Key Season 3 Episode 20 Release Date:

‘Siesta Key’ season 3 episode 20 will premiere on August 4, 2020, on MTV, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT.

Siesta Key Season 3 Episode 20 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Can I Talk to You for a Second?’. As far as its official synopsis goes, here’s how MTV describes it: “Juliette and Sam’s relationship progresses, and Chloe and Madisson try to hash out their differences. Kelsey finds out Garrett has been training an ex-fling. Madisson and Ish aren’t on the same page about their future.”

Where to Stream Siesta Key Season 3 Episode 20 Online?

‘Siesta Key’ drops new episodes every Tuesday evening at 8 pm ET on MTV. If you already have the channel as a part of your cable subscription, simply tune in to your television at the above time slot and watch the latest episodes without any spoilers. Episodes, after their tv release, also land on MTV’s official site for online streaming. The next go-to option is to choose any of the cable-free, live-streaming services. Some of the popular go-to platforms are Directv, Fubo TV, Philo TV, and Sling TV. You can additionally rent full seasons or single episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

Siesta Key Season 3 Episode 19 Recap

Juliette, in order to get over her breakup with Alex, inches closer to her new beau Sam. Sam tells the queen bee: “Alex’s been like texting me. A little shade that I’ve been kicking it with Juliette. He doesn’t want me to be hanging around her.” Meanwhile, Sam also organizes a group outing on his family’s yacht for Alyssa’s upcoming baby’s gender reveal party. The event has Alyssa, Madisson, and Brandon, alongside Juliette, Chloe, Kelsey, and Amanda. It is finally revealed that the King of Sarasota will be welcoming a daughter.

Even Juliette rejoices and she says: “When I first found out about Alex having a baby with Alyssa, I felt so defeated. But then I realized that Alex is only one person in my whole world. I have an endless amount of opportunities in front of me: a promising career, an incredible group of friends, and maybe a new guy.” Has Juliette taken the right step or is it just a rash rebound from Alex? Tune in for some explosive answers in the next episodes!

