This week, ‘Siesta Key’ is all about New Year’s Eve. The gang has an extravagant party in Miami, while Juliette and Sam grow closer to each other. And we really hope that this time, the relationship works out for Juliette. After all, she has had nothing but bad luck when it concerns men. Now, next week, the friends are in for more drama. While Alex is all stressed about becoming a dad, the tensions between Juliette and Kelsey increase. What’s more? Juliette is slowly led to believe that Sam might be in for the long haul. In short, episode 22 promises some really spicy storylines. For some more insights, here’s our preview for next week’s episode — rounded up with a quick recap of the last part!

Siesta Key Season 3 Episode 22 Release Date:

‘Siesta Key’ season 3 episode 22 will premiere on August 18, 2020, on MTV, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT.

Siesta Key Season 3 Episode 22 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ”I’m Falling for Sam’. As far as its official synopsis goes, here’s how MTV describes it: “Everyone takes sides between Alex and Sam; Juliette and Kelsey argue over Juliette’s career opportunity; Amanda and JJ are at odds when he brings a new girl around; Alex is stressed with work and becoming a father.”

Where to Stream Siesta Key Season 3 Episode 22 Online?

‘Siesta Key’ drops new episodes every Tuesday evening at 8 pm ET on MTV. If you already have the channel as a part of your cable subscription, simply tune in to your television at the above time slot and watch the latest episodes without any spoilers. Episodes, after their tv release, also land on MTV’s official site for online streaming. The next go-to option is to choose any of the cable-free, live-streaming services. Some of the popular go-to platforms are Directv, Fubo TV, Philo TV, and Sling TV. You can additionally rent full seasons or single episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

Siesta Key Season 3 Episode 21 Recap

Sam Logan and Juliette Porter are getting closer with every new episode of ‘Siesta Key’. In the 21st part, we see Sam throwing a lavish party for Juliette and her friends on New Year’s Eve in Miami, Florida. As everyone enjoys, Sam and Juliette head out for a quiet dinner by themselves. Sam asks Juliette about her day and discusses her meeting with the swimsuit line. Hearing that she might need financial help, Sam offers to pitch in but Juliette declines — for now. Juliette then asks him if he is dating other girls as well, to which Sam replies that he will never hurt her and believes in open communication and honesty.

Later, that same evening, Sam says: “She is the one!” Meanwhile, Kelsey Owens and Garrett Miller’s face-off at a Christmas party continues this week as well. And this time, we also see Juliette being pulled into the mix. She had previously entered the fight to side with her friend but now Kelsey has been calling Juliette selfish behind her back!

