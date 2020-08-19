This week, ‘Siesta Key’ is all about the repercussions of the fight between Garret and Kelsey. And next week, the altercation extends to Juliette as well, with Kelsey spreading rumors behind her back. And how can we forget the drama between Alex and Sam? In short, episode 23 promises some really spicy storylines. For some more insights, here’s our preview for next week’s episode — rounded up with a quick recap of the last part!

Siesta Key Season 3 Episode 23 Release Date:

‘Siesta Key’ season 3 episode 23 will premiere on August 25, 2020, on MTV, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT.

Siesta Key Season 3 Episode 23 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘I’m Actually Like Happy’. As far as its official synopsis goes, here’s how MTV describes it: “Alex and Sam finally meet up to battle it out. Kelsey spreads rumors about Juliette to Sam, and Juliette confronts her. Madisson and Ish make plans to leave Siesta Key. Brandon tries to figure out his next steps with Camilla.”

Where to Stream Siesta Key Season 3 Episode 23 Online?

‘Siesta Key’ drops new episodes every Tuesday evening at 8 pm ET on MTV. If you already have the channel as a part of your cable subscription, simply tune in to your television at the above time slot and watch the latest episodes without any spoilers. Episodes, after their tv release, also land on MTV’s official site for online streaming. The next go-to option is to choose any of the cable-free, live-streaming services. Some of the popular go-to platforms are Directv, Fubo TV, Philo TV, and Sling TV. You can additionally rent full seasons or single episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

Siesta Key Season 3 Episode 22 Recap

Chloe and Garrett meet up to discuss the fight he had gotten into with Juliette and Kelsey over the holidays. We already know that Chloe Trautman is already ready to stir up some drama. So she meets up with Garrett Miller for lunch. The two get into the details of the fight during the Christmas party between Garrett and his girlfriend, Kelsey Owens. They also talk about how Kelsey’s best friend Juliette Porter was forced to take a swing at him.

Garrett and Kelsey’s fight had started when she saw him posting a picture with his ex Carli on Instagram. Now, Garrett explains: “I’m getting falsely accused by Kelsey, thinking that [the photo] was recent and she’s saying that I hooked up with [Carli]. Next thing you know, Juliette comes storming over, and obviously I’m pissed about it.” Chloe grabs on this window of opportunity to throw some dirt on Juliette. She says: “That is disrespectful. Don’t put your hands on someone. Juliette needs to apologize to you. That’s unacceptable.”

Garrett admits: “Kelsey thinks I’m cheating on her, and part of me thinks she wants to think that so that she can feel better about herself when she cheated on me back in the past.” He also adds: “I think Kelsey only cares about herself and she will f*** over anyone.” Chloe then replies by saying that she will talk to the group about everything that is going on so as to try and smooth things over.

