‘Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich’ is important in understanding the struggles that go behind getting certain high profile criminals to justice. While we believe that we are all equal in front of the law, some exert their influence to rise above it. The case is thus, more than proof enough to understand the loopholes in the criminal justice system. All that said, some of the victims’ lawyers have been extremely important in making the survivor’s voices heard. And most of them have been committed to this cause for years, believing that absolute justice is still a long way ahead.

Who is Sigrid McCawley?

Sigrid S. McCawley graduated from the University of Florida Levin College of Law, in the year 1997. She works as an attorney with Boies Schiller Flexner LLP and deals with general litigation cases. Her work representing several of Epstein’s victims have come a long way from when she started. Her involvement with the survivors began in 2015. Through her law firm, she has managed to file over six different cases against Epstein, his estate, and co-conspirators who have indulged in sexual exploitation, along with him. The firm has a policy that ensures that the sex trafficking cases they take up are done pro bono.

Thus, McCawley has worked with the survivors, along with managing her day-to-day works as a commercial litigator. Initially, working with Virginia Roberts Giuffre had its own set of difficulties as the statute of limitations had run out when they filed the case. McCawley, along with her firm, had to find the tiniest of details to work with. Thus, when Ghislaine Maxwell, called Giuffre a liar, McCawley filed a case of defamation against her.

Giuffre's attorney Sigrid McCawley slams Ghislaine Maxwell for conflating the allegations against her with Virginia Giuffre's contested allegations against Alan Dershowitz: "Call this the 'yes-I’m-a-sex-trafficker-but-she-was-not-trafficked-to-the-professor' defense." pic.twitter.com/F0lJwSw3RW — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) August 9, 2019

This would then open up the potential to explore the case. McCawley has thus, worked in exposing Epstein’s sex trafficking ring that operated for decades. As McCawley walked with her victims for the case hearing in 2019, it was a day that bore the fruit of their hard work. However, since the death of Epstein, her work’s focus has shifted to his co-conspirators, to bring them to justice. She said: “The reckoning of accountability begun by the voices of brave and truthful victims should not end with Jeffrey Epstein’s cowardly and shameful suicide.”

Where is Sigrid McCawley Now?

Sigrid McCawley, who is now 47, lives in Fort Lauderdale. In a recent interview, she spoke about how she has been negotiating her work with her children. She said: “My four children did see Mommy on different television programs, but I think, for them, they understand it on a much more elementary level of fighting for justice.” McCawley is also a Super Lawyer. Super Lawyers are a tier of top-rated lawyers who have significantly proved themselves through their work in a particular field. In January 2020, she was selected as the American Lawyer’s ‘Litigator of the Year.’ In Maria Farmer’s painting, McCawley is represented as a cherub, perhaps because of the hours she spent with the victims, trying to represent their experience of abuse, and get it a due platform to be heard.

Nice profile of our partner Sigrid McCawley by @lawcareerist. https://t.co/HXlvr9J9sN — Boies Schiller Flexner (@bsfllp) December 16, 2019

In May 2020, McCawley was listed as one of the Award Honourees for the Daily Business Review’s ‘Annual Attorney of the Year.’ At present, both McCawley and her firm are focused on getting the document that contains information about those involved in the trafficking scheme. Once it is unsealed, there can be new breakthroughs in the case.

Read More: Where is Prince Andrew Today?