Simon Phillip Cowell is famous for being a record executive and television personality. He’s part of several notable shows like ‘American Idol,’ ‘The X Factor,’ and ‘America’s Got Talent.’ Known for his sharp tongue and witty comebacks, Cowell is a fan-favorite panelist. Naturally, there have been questions about why Simon Cowell’s missing out on the latest episode of ‘America’s Got Talent.’ Before you get too worried, we should tell you he’s been in an accident and is currently recovering. Here’s all you need to know.

What Happened to Simon Cowell?

Simon Cowell has had an accident with an electric bike when he fell off and injured his back. He was operated on, overnight, on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Reports suggest that Cowell’s broken his back in several places and his brother Adam, and son, Eric, were present at the time of the accident. Cowell spent six hours in surgery, during which he underwent many fusions and procedures, including a metal rod being inserted in his back.

Since he’s recovering in the hospital, where he’s likely to be, for the next few days, Cowell’s missed the latest ‘AGT’ episode. His rep released a statement, saying, “Simon has broken his back in a number of places in a fall from his bike whilst testing a new electric bike in the courtyard of his home in Malibu with his family. He was taken to hospital where they operated overnight (Saturday). He’s under observation and is doing fine.”

His partner, Lauren Silverman, had accompanied him to the hospital and has gone to visit him briefly. However, Cowell, the media mogul, took to Instagram on Sunday to share updates about his current health status. As is Simon’s nature, he’s managed to convey the news and assure fans, while remaining relatively humorous about the entire situation.

While Simon’s recuperation period will undoubtedly not last too long, his co-panelists already miss him. Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara have both taken to Instagram to shout-out about how much they miss Simon on the show and wishing him a speedy recovery. See their posts below.

While Simon is sure to be back on ‘AGT’ in no time, he will perhaps get a chance to be with his family a little longer. Some time ago, the entertainment professional had commented on how he was spending the quarantine with his partner and son. Although Cowell regretted not being able to go out of his house, Simon took care to praise the frontline professionals. He also detailed how they tried to shield Eric, his son, from the harsher realities of the pandemic.

Since Simon is already out of the woods, as far as his injury is concerned, it should not take him much time to heal. As his post indicates, he’s received fantastic treatment. We will leave you with another recent post by Simon reminiscing about the incredibly talented participants the judges have had the fortune of witnessing. It is a testament to Cowell’s long-standing association with ‘America’s Got Talent,’ which makes him an invaluable and well-loved aspect of the show.

