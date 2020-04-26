Yet again, with its compelling storytelling and calming backgrounds, ‘Yesterday wo Uttate’ proves to be one of the greatest slice-of-life offerings of the season. Instead of developing its lead characters in a simple way, in its 4th episode, the anime uses its secondary characters as narrative devices and in turn, brews its story in a way that develops its main characters. Each episode leaves you with a heart-rending feeling, but at the same time, it also makes you learn a lesson or two about life. If, like us, you can’t help but eagerly wait for its next episode, here’s everything you need to know about its streaming details and release date.

Sing Yesterday for Me Episode 5 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Produced by Doga Kobo Studio (‘New Game‘, ‘Gabriel DropOut‘), the first season of ‘Yesterday wo Utatte’ premiered on April 5, 2020, and since it will have a total of 12 episodes in this season, we expect it to end sometime in June 2020. ‘Sing Yesterday for Me’ Episode 5 is scheduled to release on May 3, 2020.

Where to Watch Sing Yesterday for Me Episode 5 English Dub Online?

You can stream ‘Sing “Yesterday” for Me’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Sing Yesterday for Me Episode 5 Spoilers: What to Expect?

So far, the main focus of ‘Sing Yesterday for Me’ has been on its three primary characters. But in the 4th episode, the anime takes a very different approach and adopts a storyline that revolves more around Rou, who initially seemed more like a secondary character. Rou is the young boy who had initially warned Rikou about a guy who was previously dating Shinako. Turns out that Rou is actually the brother of that boy. The episode goes back and forth between Rou’s past and present and reflects on his relationship with his brother. Along with that, it also gives you a closer look at Shinako’s relationship with Rou’s brother and shows how they’re all broken because of their tragic pasts.

Now that the backstories of all the other main characters have been established, we can expect some similar revelations about Haru and Rikou’s past as well. They, too, are the primary characters of the series but nothing much about them has been revealed yet. Rikou may have had a pretty normal past; barring the fact that he has always held himself back from doing what he always wanted. Contrasting to this, Haru’s past will probably turn out to be very complicated. The anime has already hinted that she dropped out and even works as a hostess just to stay afloat. Moreover, nothing about her family or history of friends has been revealed yet. So when it comes to her character, we sure do have a lot to look forward to.

