Almost all the characters of ‘Sing Yesterday for Me’ are misfits. They’re imperfect and often feel like that they don’t belong. That’s probably one big reason why their day-to-day dilemmas are relatable. There’s nothing too complex about ‘Yesterday wo Utatte.’ It is a simple anime that just walks you through the lives of its flawed characters and that’s how you eventually find yourself getting attached to them. Certainly not an anime for everyone, but if you’re looking for a realistic slice-of-life drama, don’t miss out on this one. If you’re watching it already, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

Sing Yesterday for Me Episode 6 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Produced by Doga Kobo Studio (‘New Game‘, ‘Gabriel DropOut‘), the first season of ‘Yesterday wo Utatte’ premiered on April 5, 2020, and since it will have a total of 12 episodes in this season, we expect it to end sometime in June 2020. ‘Sing Yesterday for Me’ Episode 6 is scheduled to release on May 10, 2020.

Where to Watch Sing Yesterday for Me Episode 6 English Dub Online?

You can stream ‘Sing “Yesterday” for Me’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Sing Yesterday for Me Episode 6 Spoilers: What to Expect?

A new character joins the cast of ‘Sing Yesterday for Me’ in the 5th episode. This new character, named Minato, not only adds more depth to the storyline but also brings out a whole new side of all the other characters. While Haru still struggles to get Rikou’s attention, Minato shows some interest in her and distracts her from everything that’s going on in her life. Minato seems like the kind of character who may not stick around for too long. There’s a scene where he even mentions it to Haru that he dreams of traveling to further expands the horizons of his photography. But we can still expect him to have a major role to play in the upcoming episodes.

Moreover, since we didn’t get to see much of Shinako in the 5th episode, she, too, will have more screentime. The episode also foreshadowed how Rikou has been saving up a lot of money lately. He’s also taking his life a lot more seriously than he did before. So maybe, just maybe, he’s doing all this just impress Shinako or he might even have something bigger in mind. What we do know for sure is that he’s not saving up any of it for buying engagement for Haru. The next episode will probably make more revelations about this and will also further explore the newly formed relationship between Haru and Minato.

Read More: Best Rom-Com Anime