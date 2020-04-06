‘Siren‘ tells a fantastical tale of a mermaid who comes in search of her sister. The small fishing town of Bristol Cove is legendary for being home to mermaids. However, when a strange woman shows up, everything goes into disarray. The woman seems to be looking for her sister, who has been captured by the army.

Meanwhile, two marine biologists are hard-pressed to find out why a dangerous killer from the deep sea would suddenly make its way to the land. Currently on Season 3, ‘Siren’ continues to be fascinating. Two episodes were released back to back.

While the season premiere sees an old friend visiting Helen, Ryn questions the motives of a new mermaid who arrives out of nowhere. Maddie gets to know the truth behind Ian’s death, and Ben fights for his mother to get treated. Xander feels inspired and takes on one more responsibility. The subsequent episode shows Ryn suspecting Tia of having a hand in a mysterious death in Bristol Cove.

Maddie makes a new friend in Seattle, while Helen warns hybrids that trouble is heading towards them. Ted revisits the past, and Xander starts his training. Naturally, you might be curious about what the upcoming episode has in store.

We will give you some spoilers, and the information about when and where to watch this episode.

Siren Season 3 Episode 3 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘Siren’ Season 3 Episode 3 is slated to be released on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at 10p/9c.

Where to Stream Siren Season 3 Online?

‘Siren’ is on Freeform. Thus, you can watch it with a cable subscription. If you don’t have one, you can always head to the Freeform site and stream it. Cord cutters are on the rise, and several options have been made open to them. After all, they make up a large section of the viewer base, and platforms try to give them access to the show.

You can check out ‘Siren’ on YouTube TV, DirecTV, and SlingTV. If you are a Hulu subscriber, you can catch the latest episodes on the platform. Amazon Prime subscribers have the option of buying and streaming individual episodes on the platform.

Siren Season 3 Episode 3 Spoilers:

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Survivor,’ and Ryn begins to understand that Tia is an alpha, who’s on the anti-human side of things. As she seeks help, Ryn learns about her unborn child. It appears that the child has a secret existence.

Elsewhere, Ben embarks on a dangerous path to help his mother. Xander’s inspiration seems to be working as he tries to find the right footing in his new career. While Xander tries to establish himself, Helen gets in touch with Eliza, planning on contacting Sarge. It seems that the chips have been laid down for the upcoming episode, and it remains to be seen where the action takes us.

Siren Season 3 Episode 3 Teaser:

You can check out the promo of the upcoming episode below. It seems that Ryn’s embryo has been planted in the body of a hybrid. However, she stands to lose it all, in what promises to be a gripping addition to Season 3.

Read More: Shows Like Siren