‘Siren‘ is an entertaining series that starts when a stranger walks into Bristol Cove, a seaside town, looking for her sister who’s been captured by the army. However, the fictional place is known to have been home to mermaids a long time ago. As the stranger brings chaos upon the town, two marine biologists try to figure out why a deep-sea killer would suddenly come to the land.

Over the seasons, the tale has only gotten increasingly fascinating. Currently, ‘Siren’ is on its third season, and we see a war brewing between humans and mermaids. Although humans have had the upper hand in previous encounters, the mythical creatures are now united under a formidable leader who’s determined to wipe out humans due to their ruthlessness. At the same time, Ryn is in two minds about what to do with her baby.

Since she’s become a mother newly, her priorities have shifted, and we see her torn about raising her baby as a human or a mermaid. Curious to find out what happens in the latest episode? We have the rundown and information about when and where to watch the upcoming installment.

Siren Season 3 Episode 7 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘Siren’ Season 3 Episode 7 is slated to air on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at 10p/9c. The upcoming episode is titled “Northern Exposure.”

Where to Stream Siren Season 3 Online?

‘Siren’ is on Freeform. Thus, you can watch it with a cable subscription. If you don’t have one, you can always head to the Freeform site and stream it. Cord cutters are on the rise, and several options have been made open to them. After all, they make up a large section of the viewer base, and platforms try to give them access to the show.

You can check out ‘Siren’ on YouTube TV, DirecTV, and SlingTV. If you are a Hulu subscriber, you can catch the latest episodes on the platform. Amazon Prime subscribers have the option of buying and streaming individual episodes on the platform.

Siren Season 3 Episode 7 Spoilers:

We know that the fight against Tia and her army of mermaids is coming, and the upcoming episode sees Ryn, Ben, and Maddie recruiting allies to support their cause. Helen appears to be haunted by Donna’s spirit and seeks answers while Tia gets her hands on a dangerous weapon that could turn the outcome of the fight in her favor. Elsewhere, Xander tries to make amends with Annie. Check out the promo of the upcoming episode below.

Siren Season 3 Episode 6 Recap:

The episode sees Ryn discovering the group of mermaids who have escaped Tia ruthless takeover. While Ryn and Tia have not directly faced-off yet, the season has been about their ideological clash. Finally, Ryn has a chance to get off the back foot and bring people around to her point of view.

Despite a more massive war looming on the horizon, Ben and Xander get a taste of battle when they cross paths with Tia’s troops. Maddie tries to win Robb’s discretion with half-truths, which is bound to blow up down the line. Elsewhere, Ted explores his family lineage. We know that a big battle is coming, and things are bound to get crazier on ‘Siren.’

