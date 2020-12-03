‘Sistas’ season 2 aired its 9th episode this week. Titled, ‘When I Get Home’, the story focuses on an uncomfortable Andi who is unsure how to react to Gary’s latest drama. Sabrina advises Maurice regarding his new problems while Zac is confused when a colleague makes an advance on him. More on that later. Now, ‘Sistas’ is all geared up to release its 10th episode, and here is everything we know about it.

Sistas Season 2 Episode 10 Release Date:

‘Sistas’ season 2 episode 10 releases on December 9, 2020, at 9 pm ET/PT and 8 pm CT on BET. Following its double-episode premiere, the series follows a weekly-release format, dropping one new episode every Wednesday in the same time slot. Season 2 consists of 22 episodes and is expected to wrap up with its finale sometime in March 2021.

Sistas Season 2 Episode 10 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘The Encounter’. And here is its official synopsis as outlined by BET: “Olonzo approaches Maurice again. Gary becomes obsessed with reconciling with Andi. Tensions grow as Hayden threatens Zac.”

Where to Stream Sistas Season 2 Episode 10 Online?

You can watch the episodes of ‘Sistas’ season 2 by tuning to BET at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on BET’s official website and on the BET app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Directv, Philo TV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. ‘Sistas’ is also available for rent on Amazon Prime.

Sistas Season 2 Episode 9 Recap

In episode nine, the past returns to haunt Maurice. Earlier, we had seen how he is attacked by a homophobic man. A badly beaten up Maurice is discovered by Sabrina who then takes him to the hospital. After quite a while in a comatose stage, he recovers. But now, his attacker is back and he walks up to Maurice and says: “remember me?”.

On the other hand, Andi’s newly released ex-boyfriend from jail, Gary, decides to ambush her in the garage. Gary confronts her asking about the identity of the guy with whom she went home the night before. A shocked Andi asks him if he has appointed someone to stalk her. But rather than answering or apologizing, he demands to know who the man is — at a louder pitch. He even yanks her arm and snatches her keys.

Luckily for Andi, lawyer Hayden is nearby and hears the argument. He reaches the spot and asks if everything is all right. Andi tells him that everything is under control and says to Gary: “if you don’t want to go back to jail, I suggest you give my keys back”. Gary decides to follow Andi after she leaves but Hayden blocks his car. Fortunately, she is able to escape. Later, Andi discusses the matter with Karen but she does not reveal all the details. When Karen asks her to let go of such a vile and egoistic man, Andi replies that she is not as strong as her friend. Andi claims that she needs more time to get over Gary.

