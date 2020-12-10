‘Sistas’ season 2 aired its 10th episode this week. Titled, ‘The Encounter’, the story focuses on Gary who grows increasingly obsessed with Andi. On the other hand, Olonzo approaches Maurice again while things get heated up between Hayden and Zac. More on that later. Now, ‘Sistas’ is all geared up to release its 11th episode, and here is everything we know about it.

Sistas Season 2 Episode 11 Release Date:

‘Sistas’ season 2 episode 11 releases on December 16, 2020, at 9 pm ET/PT and 8 pm CT on BET. Following its double-episode premiere, the series follows a weekly-release format, dropping one new episode every Wednesday in the same time slot. Season 2 consists of 22 episodes and is expected to wrap up with its finale sometime in March 2021.

Sistas Season 2 Episode 11 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘The Hot Stove’. Paris reaches Andi’s home and she asks Gary to leave — stating that Paris will stay. Of course, this leads to a fight. After a major mishap, Gary hugs Andi tightly and says, “I’m sorry about all of this”. But he holds her so tight that she says she can’t breathe. Later, Gary calls up someone and in a panic-stricken voice says that he did something awful. You can watch the promo for episode 11 below:

How far is too far?! Let’s find out when we watch an all new #SistasOnBET together next Wednesday 9/8c! pic.twitter.com/iti9ljXew9 — Tyler Perry’s Sistas (@SistasOnBET) December 10, 2020

Where to Stream Sistas Season 2 Episode 11 Online?

You can watch the episodes of ‘Sistas’ season 2 by tuning to BET at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on BET’s official website and on the BET app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Directv, Philo TV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. ‘Sistas’ is also available for rent on Amazon Prime.

Sistas Season 2 Episode 10 Recap

In episode ten, Maurice gets his much-anticipated revenge by giving Olonzo a taste of his own medicine. Earlier, Olonzo had badly beaten up Maurice, leaving the latter seriously wounded. Maurice was even in a coma for several days. But now, Maurice is finally able to avenge himself by refusing to drop the charges against Olonzo. Andi holds a get-together over dinner, which is attended by Karen, Danni, Sabrina, and Fatima. Karen and Danni are upset since they have to go back home to Aaron Carter and Preston Horace respectively. Sabrina is blindsided by Calvin who reaches the same venue but with another girl.

On the other hand, tensions escalate between Hayden and Zac. Hayden visits Fatima at her home before she leaves for Andi’s dinner. But Hayden has another motive. He enters Zac’s workplace and ends up threatening him. In fact, Hayden’s comments are quite disrespectful. He had earlier found out about Zac when he saw his shoes at Fatima’s house. He now asks Zac to back off from Fatima. He additionally says that Zac’s job will be in jeopardy if he refuses to comply with his threat.

Read More: Where Was Sistas Filmed?