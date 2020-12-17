‘Sistas’ season 2 aired its 11th episode this week. Titled, ‘The Hot Stove’, the story focuses on Gary who has a conversation with Andi. On the other hand, Zac has a new love interest while a drunk Gary becomes enraged and loses control. More on that later. Now, ‘Sistas’ is all geared up to release its 12th episode, and here is everything we know about it.

Sistas Season 2 Episode 12 Release Date:

‘Sistas’ season 2 episode 12 releases on December 23, 2020, at 9 pm ET/PT and 8 pm CT on BET. Following its double-episode premiere, the series follows a weekly-release format, dropping one new episode every Wednesday in the same time slot. Season 2 consists of 22 episodes and is expected to wrap up with its finale sometime in March 2021.

Sistas Season 2 Episode 12 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Thinking of You’. And here is its official synopsis as outlined by BET: “Andi believes she is being punished for dating a married man; Calvin and Maurice enter into an agreement; Danni and Sabrina stand in full support of Andi as she attempts to make things right with Gary.”

Where to Stream Sistas Season 2 Episode 12 Online?

You can watch the episodes of ‘Sistas’ season 2 by tuning to BET at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on BET’s official website and on the BET app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Directv, Philo TV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. ‘Sistas’ is also available for rent on Amazon Prime.

Sistas Season 2 Episode 11 Recap

Here is the official synopsis of episode 11 as outlined by BET: “Gary forces a conversation with Andi. Zac is pursued by a new love interest. Later, Gary gets drunk and his anger boils over.” We have already seen how Gary has become too obsessed with Andi, following his release from prison. We see the guy entering Andi’s house and attempting to start a conversation. But at that exact moment, Paris also makes an entry.

Andi asks Gary to leave but he does not relent. After a major mishap, Gary hugs Andi tightly and says, “I’m sorry about all of this”. But he holds her so tight that she says she can’t breathe. Later, Gary calls up someone and in a panic-stricken voice says that he did something awful. In another twist of events, a colleague at the workplace starts to show an interest in Zac. Indeed, the events of ‘Sistas’ are taking a crazy turn. Do you wish to know what ensued in episode 11? Use any of our aforementioned streaming options and catch the show online, if you have not yet!

