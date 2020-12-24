‘Sistas’ season 2 aired its 12th episode this week. Titled, ‘Thinking of You’, the story follows a confused Andi who believes she is being punished for dating a married guy. Calvin and Maurice agree on common grounds while Danni and Sabrina support Andi who tries to make things right with Gary. More on that later. Now, ‘Sistas’ is all geared up to release its 13th episode, and here is everything we know about it.

Sistas Season 2 Episode 13 Release Date:

‘Sistas’ season 2 episode 13 will release on January 27, 2021, at 9 pm ET/PT and 8 pm CT on BET. Yes, the show has gone on a hiatus. The announcement for its return date was made on the series’ official Twitter handle: “@TylerPerry’s Sistas returns WED JAN 27 9/8c until then catch up on your fave show on http://bet.com, the BET NOW app, or BET On Demand.” Season 2 consists of 22 episodes and is expected to wrap up with its finale sometime in March 2021. You can catch a glimpse of what lies in store in the next episode in the preview clip below:

.@TylerPerry‘s Sistas returns WED JAN 27 9/8c, until then catch up on your fave show on https://t.co/MnFQ5FqYlI, the BET NOW app, or BET On Demand. pic.twitter.com/AqHuq3NEH2 — Tyler Perry’s Sistas (@SistasOnBET) December 24, 2020

Where to Stream Sistas Season 2 Episode 13 Online?

You can watch the episodes of ‘Sistas’ season 2 by tuning to BET at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on BET’s official website and on the BET app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Directv, Philo TV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. ‘Sistas’ is also available for rent on Amazon Prime.

Sistas Season 2 Episode 12 Recap

Here is the official synopsis of episode 12 as outlined by BET: “Andi believes she is being punished for dating a married man; Calvin and Maurice enter into an agreement; Danni and Sabrina stand in full support of Andi as she attempts to make things right with Gary.” We do know that Andi and Gary have faced a fair deal of problems in the past. And the issues have only escalated in the last few episodes. With Gary becoming possessive about Andi, things have taken a dangerous turn. In fact, Andi is so upset that she starts feeling guilty and believes that she is receiving punishment for being involved with a married person. Indeed, the events of ‘Sistas’ are taking a crazy turn. Do you wish to know what ensued in episode 12? Use any of our aforementioned streaming options and catch the show online, if you have not yet!

Read More: Where Was Sistas Filmed?