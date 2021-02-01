‘Sistas’ season 2 returned after a hiatus with its 13th episode this week on January 27, 2021. Titled, ‘Let It Be,’ the episode follows Sabrina and Danni, who have fearful recollections of how difficult it was to get Andi away from her abusive boyfriend in college. On the other hand, Fatima discovers that Hayden has been threatening Zac. Finally, Zac is confronted by Karen while the former is working at the airport. More on that later. Now, ‘Sistas’ is all geared up to release its 14th episode, and here is everything we know about it.

Sistas Season 2 Episode 14 Release Date:

‘Sistas’ season 2 episode 14 will release on February 3, 2021, at 9 pm ET/PT and 8 pm CT on BET.

Where to Stream Sistas Season 2 Episode 14 Online?

You can watch the episodes of ‘Sistas’ season 2 by tuning to BET at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on BET’s official website and on the BET app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Directv, Philo TV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. ‘Sistas’ is also available for rent on Amazon Prime.

Sistas Season 2 Episode 14 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Just for Me,’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by BET: “Zac comes to Danni’s defense when she is threatened at work; Fatima and Andi share a heart to heart about their friendship; Karen believes that Zac has betrayed her.” You can also check out the promo for episode 14 below:

Sistas Season 2 Episode 13 Recap

Here is the official synopsis of episode 13 as outlined by BET: “Sabrina and Danni fearfully remember how hard it was to get Andi away from her abusive boyfriend in college; Fatima learns that Hayden has been threatening Zac; Karen confronts Zac while Zac is working at the airport.” Zac and Fatima’s relationship witnesses several roadblocks in the latest episode. And it appears as if she has lost all faith in love. But will fate prove her wrong? Only the next episodes will tell. On the other hand, Sabrina and Danni have a long conversation about Andi. They discuss how abusive relationships and toxicity can ruin a person. But they also recollect how hard it had been to separate Andi from her abusive partner. Finally, Zac and Karen have a confrontation that does not end well for either of the two.

Read More: Where Was Sistas Filmed?