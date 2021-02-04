‘Sistas’ season 2 returned with its 13th episode this week on February 3, 2021. Titled ‘Just for Me,’ the episode follows Zac, who jumps in to defend Danni when someone threatens her at her workplace. On the other hand, Fatima and Andi have a detailed discussion about friendship. Karen thinks that Zac has broken her trust. More on that later. Now, ‘Sistas’ is all geared up to release its 15th episode, and here is everything we know about it.

Sistas Season 2 Episode 15 Release Date: When Will it Premiere?

‘Sistas’ season 2 episode 15 will release on February 10, 2021, at 9 pm ET/PT and 8 pm CT on BET.

Where to Stream Sistas Season 2 Episode 15 Online?

You can watch the episodes of ‘Sistas’ season 2 by tuning to BET at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on BET’s official website and on the BET app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Directv, Philo TV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. ‘Sistas’ is also available for rent on Amazon Prime.

Sistas Season 2 Episode 15 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘A Tough Decision,’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by BET: “Danni tries to help Preston after his life is threatened; Fatima is ready to pursue a relationship; Karen enacts revenge upon Zac.” You can also check out the promo for episode 15 below:

Join us for an early Valentine’s Day celebration by watching an all new #SistasOnBET with us next Wednesday 9/8c! pic.twitter.com/R0bREcEVZd — Tyler Perry’s Sistas (@SistasOnBET) February 4, 2021

Sistas Season 2 Episode 14 Recap

Here is the official synopsis of episode 14 as outlined by BET: “Zac comes to Danni’s defense when she is threatened at work; Fatima and Andi share a heart to heart about their friendship; Karen believes that Zac has betrayed her.” Zac and Fatima’s relationship witnesses several roadblocks in the latest episode. And it appears as if she has lost all faith in love. But will fate prove her wrong? Only the next episodes will tell. On the other hand, Sabrina and Danni have a long conversation about Andi. They discuss how abusive relationships and toxicity can ruin a person. But they also recollect how hard it had been to separate Andi from her abusive partner. Finally, Zac and Karen have a confrontation that does not end well for either of the two. And what about Zac and Karen? Will they ever get rid of their misunderstandings? Only the future episodes will tell!

Read More: Where Was Sistas Filmed?