‘Sistas’ season 2 returned with its 15th episode this week on February 10, 2021. Titled ‘A Tough Decision,’ the episode follows Danni who attempts to help Preston after his life is threatened. On the other hand, Fatima gets ready to try her luck in a relationship. Karen enacts her revenge plan on Zac. More on that later. Now, ‘Sistas’ is all geared up to release its 16th episode, and here is everything we know about it.

Sistas Season 2 Episode 16 Release Date: When Will it Premiere?

‘Sistas’ season 2 episode 16 will release on February 17, 2021, at 9 pm ET/PT and 8 pm CT on BET.

Where to Stream Sistas Season 2 Episode 16 Online?

You can watch the episodes of ‘Sistas’ season 2 by tuning to BET at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on BET’s official website and on the BET app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Directv, Philo TV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. ‘Sistas’ is also available for rent on Amazon Prime.

Sistas Season 2 Episode 16 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Missing What You Never Had,’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by BET: “Zac finds himself in legal trouble. Sabrina considers going on a date with a new guy. Gary puts it all on the line when he expresses his love for Andi.” You can also check out the promo for episode 16 below:

Find out what boundaries will be pushed when we watch an all new #SistasOnBET together, next Wednesday 9/8c! pic.twitter.com/rvxoNZIMbi — Tyler Perry’s Sistas (@SistasOnBET) February 11, 2021

Sistas Season 2 Episode 15 Recap

Here is the official synopsis of episode 15 as outlined by BET: “Danni tries to help Preston after his life is threatened; Fatima is ready to pursue a relationship; Karen enacts revenge upon Zac.” Zac and Fatima’s relationship witnesses several roadblocks in the latest episode. And it appears as if she has lost all faith in love. However, she decides to give love a second chance. But will fate prove her wrong? Only the next episodes will tell.

On the other hand, Sabrina and Danni have a long conversation about Andi. They discuss how abusive relationships and toxicity can ruin a person. But they also recollect how hard it had been to separate Andi from her abusive partner. Finally, Zac and Karen have a confrontation that does not end well for either of the two. And what about Zac and Karen? Now that Karen is on revenge mode, will they ever get rid of their misunderstandings? Only the future episodes will tell! Meanwhile, Danni leaves no stones unturned in helping out Preston when his life is threatened.

