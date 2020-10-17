Tyler Perry’s ‘Sistas’ dropped its second installment on October 14, 2020, on BET, with two back-to-back episodes. And as expected, the premiere brings with it loads of humor and drama. Our 30-something gang of ladies is back and they start their journey from where they had left off in the season 1 finale. Andi, Karen, Danni, and Sabrina have returned to navigate the dating scene and continue their search for love. Season 2 also sees the addition of a new character, Hayden (Chris Warren), who joins as an attorney in Andi’s prestigious law firm. Well, episodes 1 and 2 do a remarkable job of upping our anticipations for an eventful second season run. So, let’s get straight to the details of the next episode.

Sistas Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date:

‘Sistas’ season 2 episode 3 releases on October 21, 2020, at 9 pm ET/PT and 8 pm CT on BET. Following its double-episode premiere, the series follows a weekly-release format, dropping one new episode every Wednesday in the same time slot. Season 2 consists of 22 episodes and is expected to wrap up with its finale sometime in March 2021.

Sistas Season 2 Episode 3 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘It’s All About Pacing’. The story follows Aaron who confides in Karen that he has planned something new for his life. On the other hand, Preston surprises Danni with a romantic dinner and roses. Sabrina believes Gary might actually be telling the truth about his ex-wife setting him up.

Where to Stream Sistas Season 2 Episode 3 Online?

You can watch the episodes of ‘Sistas’ season 2 by tuning to BET at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on BET’s official website and on the BET app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Directv, Philo TV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. ‘Sistas’ is also available for rent on Amazon Prime.

Sistas Season 2 Episodes 1 And 2 Recap

Episodes 1 and 2 are titled ‘The Lonely Road’ and ‘High Crimes’ respectively. The stories bring forth an interesting amalgamation of intense drama, high-profile FBI agents, accompanied by stabbings and shootings. Of course, our characters also go through plenty of relationship troubles as well. And we must admit, the premiere has managed to stay up to the expectations of fans.

Episode 1 starts off with Andi who is trying her best to deal with the repercussions of Gary’s arrest. On the other hand, Preston attempts to pressurize Danni into letting her guard down and be vulnerable to him. Finally, Gary suspects that he is being set up by his ex-wife. When Andi returns to her apartment, she is shocked by the possibility of Gary potentially having ruined her life.

In the second episode, a devastated Andi does not know what to do once her privacy is violated by Gary. Fatima approaches one of her colleagues and requests him to help Andi in her legal battles. On the other hand, Gary calls up Andi and admits that his former wife is attempting to frame him for things he has not done.

