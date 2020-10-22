When Tyler Perry’s ‘Sistas’ returned with its second installment on October 14, 2020, on BET, with two back-to-back episodes, the premiere reported a jump in ratings – as compared to season 1. In fact, the double-part, two-hour debut garnered viewership, which was 33% up in adults 18-49 and 14% in total viewers. Following a spectacular premiere, the series aired its third episode this week, which delivers an equally engaging storyline. Now, ‘Sistas’ is all geared up to release its fourth episode, and here is everything we know about it.

Sistas Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date:

‘Sistas’ season 2 episode 4 releases on October 28, 2020, at 9 pm ET/PT and 8 pm CT on BET. Following its double-episode premiere, the series follows a weekly-release format, dropping one new episode every Wednesday in the same time slot. Season 2 consists of 22 episodes and is expected to wrap up with its finale sometime in March 2021.

Sistas Season 2 Episode 4 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Trying To Stay Open’. The story follows Fatima and Zac who meet up with one another, following an unfortunate accident. Danni gets offended by something Preston says while Andi thinks about a settlement in a legal case.

Where to Stream Sistas Season 2 Episode 4 Online?

You can watch the episodes of ‘Sistas’ season 2 by tuning to BET at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on BET’s official website and on the BET app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Directv, Philo TV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. ‘Sistas’ is also available for rent on Amazon Prime.

Sistas Season 2 Episode 3 Recap

Episodes 3 is titled ‘It’s All About Pacing’ and it chronicles the repercussions of the premiere’s events that had landed the girls’ lives in total chaos. Zac blames Aaron Carter and says that Aaron was the reason he was stabbed in the first place. In a later scene, Aaron decides to tell Karen that he has a new plan for his life. He additionally explains that he wants to help her out in sorting out her life — like finding a new place. However, he also says some other things that make us doubtful of his true intentions. In the episode, we additionally see Karen juggling with her feelings for Zac and Aaron.

Meanwhile, Preston surprises Danni with flowers and a romantic dinner. But Danni still maintains her guards when it comes to Preston. The guy is, however, hoping that the girl he loves will eventually loosen up. Sabrina Hollins tells Andi that Gary Marshall Borders might actually be telling the truth. And Andi whose house and office were raided following Gary’s arrest starts believing that Gary’s ex-wife might be setting him up.

The episode wraps up with a twist — a steamy kiss between Aaron and Karen. This is a complication since Karen still has lingering feelings for Zac, who had lied to her so many times. On the other hand, she is now getting drawn toward Aaron, who seems to bring in a lot of additional baggage.

