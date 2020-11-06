‘Sistas’ season 2 aired its fifth episode this week. Titled, ‘Up in Flames’, the story follows Andi who achieves success at her workplace. However, she faces fresh issues with Gary. On the other hand, Maurice resumes his job when he starts believing that he might get replaced. Finally, Danni wonders if Preston is racist. More on that later. Now, ‘Sistas’ is all geared up to release its 6th episode, and here is everything we know about it.

Sistas Season 2 Episode 6 Release Date:

‘Sistas’ season 2 episode 6 releases on November 11, 2020, at 9 pm ET/PT and 8 pm CT on BET. Following its double-episode premiere, the series follows a weekly-release format, dropping one new episode every Wednesday in the same time slot. Season 2 consists of 22 episodes and is expected to wrap up with its finale sometime in March 2021.

Sistas Season 2 Episode 6 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘That Look’. And here is its official synopsis as outlined by BET: “Andi tries to move on and consider other men. Calvin needs a place to stay. Danni is angry at Preston. Zac meets someone new.”

Where to Stream Sistas Season 2 Episode 6 Online?

You can watch the episodes of ‘Sistas’ season 2 by tuning to BET at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on BET’s official website and on the BET app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Directv, Philo TV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. ‘Sistas’ is also available for rent on Amazon Prime.

Sistas Season 2 Episode 5 Recap

In episode 5, Andi is finally able to prove before the board that Don Bellamy had set her up. She is now a bit closer to ensure that her career does not spiral down the failure curve. However, her issues with Gary show no signs of getting solved anytime soon. Maurice returns to his workplace and sees that Sabrina is training a new person at his counter at the bank. Karen does not agree to bail Zac and Fatima comes racing to the rescue. Preston starts ignoring Danni, following the fiasco when he had handcuffed her to a bed.

Meanwhile, Andi meets a new guy, Paris Johnson in this episode. In fact, earlier, Andi visits Gary in jail. But she is annoyed to learn that the guy is still sulking over the fact that she had been hanging out with Hayden, the lawyer who is supposed to help Gary. So when Paris asks Andi out, there is a chance that she might finally get out of this toxic relationship with Gary.

Sabrina is able to get her job back and Miss India is currently being lenient with her. She is assigned the task of training a new recruit, Jacobi. Jacobi is handsome, no doubt, and soon, there are sparks flying between the two. That being said, the upcoming episodes will definitely feature a lot more relationship dramas and potential love triangles. It’s time to gear up for one of the most heated seasons yet!

Read More: Where Was Sistas Filmed?